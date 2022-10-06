ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?

Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Dropped a Significant Plot Twist About Derek Shepherd’s Sisters

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy. Loyal Grey’s Anatomy viewers have seen multiple doctors come and go. Some characters exit Grey Sloan Memorial for a new job or an old flame, while others leave following a tragedy or death. The latter situation happened to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband and the other half of #MerDer, Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
Viserys Deteriorates in 'House of the Dragon' Season 8, and It's Poetic in Many Ways

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8. Every new episode of House of the Dragon, we wonder how King Viserys (Paddy Considine) could still be alive. However, it seems that Episode 8 might have been his last. As House Targaryen and their allies (and enemies) age extraordinarily fast, one person’s aging stands out above all else. The King, the patriarch, the leader of the seven realms — it seems that King Viserys Targaryen can’t last long due to a mysterious skin disease.
[SPOILER] Dies in 'The Midnight Club,' but Not Before Leaving Their Mark

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. Spooky season doesn’t just mean ghosts, goblins, and vampires, but it also includes horror of all kinds, including the horror of life, which is often defined by death. So, it’s only natural that plenty of people die in horror expert Mike Flanagan’s newest series, The Midnight Club. The Netflix series, which is based on a book of the same title by Christopher Pike, follows a group of teens living in hospice care.
The Infamous "Targcest" Continues With Prince Aegon II's Marriage (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. We don't know about you, but we think Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is a total hypocrite. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, she's been appalled by the Targaryens and their "queer customs" of incestuous marriages. It seemed the queen consort would actively protect her children from those traditions, but she shockingly gave in to the nefarious "Targcest."
Review: 'The Midnight Club' Lacks Effective Jump Scares, but It Still Draws Empathy

Many of us have been waiting for horror master Mike Flanagan’s next project, and now, The Midnight Club is here. But if you were expecting something similar to Midnight Mass, you might be disappointed. The Midnight Club is unlike any of Mike’s past Netflix projects. There are fewer jump scares, less psychological horror, and a looser plotline. But it does have some redeeming qualities, such as its character development and philosophical introspection.
Do You Think You've Got What It Takes to Be on 'Nailed It'? — Here's How You Get on the Show

Famed scientist Marie Curie, who was a bit of a chef herself, once said, "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." Take it from the woman who discovered (and was later killed by) radium, it's all about confidence.
Fans Are Already Trying to Figure Out How 'House of the Dragon' Might End

Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8 and Fire & Blood, the book the show is based on. As House of the Dragon approaches the end of its first season, many are looking forward and trying to figure out how the show might end. Given how its predecessor, Game of Thrones, ended, it's understandable that some viewers might have anxiety about whether this show will end well or fizzle out like the original.
'The Mole' Has Returned on Netflix — How Much Does the Mole Get Paid for Fooling People?

After fourteen years off the air, The Mole has officially returned on Netflix. The series initially premiered back in 2001 and has previously been plagued by hiatuses for the first five seasons. Now, the reality show competition returns for an all-new season of completing assignments, deliberation, and sabotage. It's kinda like Among Us, except on Earth. More specifically, Australia for this season. And of course, there's a cash prize involved.
