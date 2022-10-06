Read full article on original website
A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast
Anyone who has worked in customer service knows that customers can suck — but what happens when one customer in question sucks your blood on a shift, quite literally? (In the customer's defense, they were trying to save a life.) Article continues below advertisement. That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob...
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Confirmed She Is Dating Someone New
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bling Empire Season 3. When Netflix subscribers first met Kelly Mi Li on the debut season of Bling Empire, she was in a toxic on-and-off relationship with former red Power Ranger Andrew "Drew" Gray. Though the two split up during filming, the Season...
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?
Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Dropped a Significant Plot Twist About Derek Shepherd’s Sisters
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy. Loyal Grey’s Anatomy viewers have seen multiple doctors come and go. Some characters exit Grey Sloan Memorial for a new job or an old flame, while others leave following a tragedy or death. The latter situation happened to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband and the other half of #MerDer, Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
What Happened to Chèrie and Jessey on 'Bling Empire'? Big Secret Revealed
Ou est mon chérie? Back in Season 1 of Bling Empire, we watched Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have a baby boy and get engaged. The pair were front and center for the first couple of episodes of Bling Empire Season 2 until they... well... weren't. Article continues...
Viserys Deteriorates in 'House of the Dragon' Season 8, and It's Poetic in Many Ways
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8. Every new episode of House of the Dragon, we wonder how King Viserys (Paddy Considine) could still be alive. However, it seems that Episode 8 might have been his last. As House Targaryen and their allies (and enemies) age extraordinarily fast, one person’s aging stands out above all else. The King, the patriarch, the leader of the seven realms — it seems that King Viserys Targaryen can’t last long due to a mysterious skin disease.
The Final Season of 'Derry Girls' Has Officially Debuted on Netflix
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Derry Girls. Nearly five months after the series finale aired on Channel 4, U.S.-based Netflix subscribers are finally getting to see how it all ends for the five main teens on Derry Girls. The comedy, which follows four female classmates (Michelle, Clare, Orla,...
[SPOILER] Dies in 'The Midnight Club,' but Not Before Leaving Their Mark
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. Spooky season doesn’t just mean ghosts, goblins, and vampires, but it also includes horror of all kinds, including the horror of life, which is often defined by death. So, it’s only natural that plenty of people die in horror expert Mike Flanagan’s newest series, The Midnight Club. The Netflix series, which is based on a book of the same title by Christopher Pike, follows a group of teens living in hospice care.
The Infamous "Targcest" Continues With Prince Aegon II's Marriage (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. We don't know about you, but we think Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is a total hypocrite. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, she's been appalled by the Targaryens and their "queer customs" of incestuous marriages. It seemed the queen consort would actively protect her children from those traditions, but she shockingly gave in to the nefarious "Targcest."
Review: 'The Midnight Club' Lacks Effective Jump Scares, but It Still Draws Empathy
Many of us have been waiting for horror master Mike Flanagan’s next project, and now, The Midnight Club is here. But if you were expecting something similar to Midnight Mass, you might be disappointed. The Midnight Club is unlike any of Mike’s past Netflix projects. There are fewer jump scares, less psychological horror, and a looser plotline. But it does have some redeeming qualities, such as its character development and philosophical introspection.
Do You Think You've Got What It Takes to Be on 'Nailed It'? — Here's How You Get on the Show
Famed scientist Marie Curie, who was a bit of a chef herself, once said, "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." Take it from the woman who discovered (and was later killed by) radium, it's all about confidence.
Fans Are Already Trying to Figure Out How 'House of the Dragon' Might End
Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8 and Fire & Blood, the book the show is based on. As House of the Dragon approaches the end of its first season, many are looking forward and trying to figure out how the show might end. Given how its predecessor, Game of Thrones, ended, it's understandable that some viewers might have anxiety about whether this show will end well or fizzle out like the original.
Taylor Ann Green Opened up About Her Older Sister's Health During the 'Southern Charm' Reunion
The first part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion featured plenty of drama and disagreements among the Charmers, but it also highlighted a few poignant and emotional moments along the way. During Part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Oct. 6, longtime star Austen Kroll talked about his...
TikTok's Cowboy Hat Rule Is Such a Bold and Flirty Move
Forget texting winky faces. These days, if you're interested in someone, show them with your headgear. TikTok cannot stop talking about what is being called the cowboy hat rule. Not familiar with it? Don't worry, we got the deets below. Article continues below advertisement. The cowboy hat rule is an...
Max Thieriot Says Wife Lexi Helped Persuade Him to Star in ‘Fire Country’
Ahead of the series premiere of his new show Fire Country, actor Max Thieriot is giving props to wife Lexi Murphy and SEAL Team costar A.J. Buckley for helping him realize that he had to star in the firefighter drama, which he also co-wrote. Article continues below advertisement. “A.J. had...
Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'
20th Century Studios announced plans for its next Hercule Poirot detective drama on Monday.
'The Mole' Has Returned on Netflix — How Much Does the Mole Get Paid for Fooling People?
After fourteen years off the air, The Mole has officially returned on Netflix. The series initially premiered back in 2001 and has previously been plagued by hiatuses for the first five seasons. Now, the reality show competition returns for an all-new season of completing assignments, deliberation, and sabotage. It's kinda like Among Us, except on Earth. More specifically, Australia for this season. And of course, there's a cash prize involved.
What Happened to Galadriel’s Husband on ‘The Rings of Power’?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7. Fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy might remember Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband and Lothlórien co-ruler, played in the movies by actor Marton Csokas. Article continues below advertisement. But while...
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Star Adan Canto Met His Wife on a Film Set — Who Is She?
In Season 1 of The Cleaning Lady, TV viewers received a front-row seat into Thony De La Rosa’s (Elodie Yung) complicated life. During the first episode, “TNT,” an encounter with a local crime boss, Arman Morales (Adan Canto), changes her life forever. The pilot ended with Arman sparing Thony’s life in exchange for her help cleaning up his crime scenes.
