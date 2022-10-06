ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness for the Family: Highlighting Squash Recipes for Fall

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 4 days ago
There’s just something about squash that just makes it so warm and filling in the fall.

While butternut squash is a fall favorite, there are still various squashes that are in-season in October. This includes acorn and spaghetti squash, which offer plenty of nutrients including vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan‘s Shanthi Appelo joined ‘the four’ LIVE to talk about squash as a seasonal highlight.

