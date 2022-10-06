Read full article on original website
Watch: Market Movers Americas, Oct. 10-14: Corn stocks, California wind, Mississippi River levels under scrutiny
In this week's Market Movers Americas, presented by Hope Raymond:. • BOEM planning California offshore wind lease sale by year-end • Barge movements stall on low Mississippi River water levels. View Full Transcript. This week, US agriculture markets are watching for the Wednesday release of World Agricultural Supply and Demand...
US POWER TRACKER: Southeast electricity prices fall on month, rise on year tracking natural gas
Southeast US day-ahead bilateral power indexes in September fell about 19% from August, but up by more than 60% from September 2021, largely because of gas price trends. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Florida power indexes weakened faster as Hurricane Ian crushed power demand in...
