DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation
There’s no argument that hip-hop is the biggest influence on pop culture. Over the years, we’ve watched Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance challenge go viral and Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop” birth the "Flip The Switch" challenge that had influencers and celebs jumping on the bandwagon. And now, history continues to repeat itself via DayyDayy’s song “Act Up,” which has created the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend on TikTok.
50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Confirmed She Is Dating Someone New
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bling Empire Season 3. When Netflix subscribers first met Kelly Mi Li on the debut season of Bling Empire, she was in a toxic on-and-off relationship with former red Power Ranger Andrew "Drew" Gray. Though the two split up during filming, the Season...
TikTok's Cowboy Hat Rule Is Such a Bold and Flirty Move
Forget texting winky faces. These days, if you're interested in someone, show them with your headgear. TikTok cannot stop talking about what is being called the cowboy hat rule. Not familiar with it? Don't worry, we got the deets below. Article continues below advertisement. The cowboy hat rule is an...
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
Rian Johnson and Editor Bob Ducsay on Cutting ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Knives Out’: ‘98% of the Editing is Shaping Performance’ — Creative Collaborators
The Middleburg Film Festival, running Oct. 13-16 in Virginia, will open with Noah Baumbach’s“White Noise,” starring Adam Driver, and the centerpiece “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion.” Other films announced for the 10th edition are “The Whale” from helmer Darren Aronofsky and Ray Romano’s “Somewhere in Queens.” More films are expected to join the slate. So far the fest has announced it will honor Stephanie Hsu with the Rising Star Award; Baumbachwith its 10th anniversary Spotlight Filmmaker Award; “Nope” composer Michael Abels with the Distinguished Composer Award; and Rian Johnson with its Distinguished Screenwriter Award. Academy Award-nominated writer, director and producer Johnson knows...
A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast
Anyone who has worked in customer service knows that customers can suck — but what happens when one customer in question sucks your blood on a shift, quite literally? (In the customer's defense, they were trying to save a life.) Article continues below advertisement. That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob...
The Infamous "Targcest" Continues With Prince Aegon II's Marriage (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. We don't know about you, but we think Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is a total hypocrite. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, she's been appalled by the Targaryens and their "queer customs" of incestuous marriages. It seemed the queen consort would actively protect her children from those traditions, but she shockingly gave in to the nefarious "Targcest."
'The Mole' Has Returned on Netflix — How Much Does the Mole Get Paid for Fooling People?
After fourteen years off the air, The Mole has officially returned on Netflix. The series initially premiered back in 2001 and has previously been plagued by hiatuses for the first five seasons. Now, the reality show competition returns for an all-new season of completing assignments, deliberation, and sabotage. It's kinda like Among Us, except on Earth. More specifically, Australia for this season. And of course, there's a cash prize involved.
TikTok Star Cries, Begs for Money After Accidentally Buying a $100,000 Couch
Everyone wants to go viral on TikTok. Everyone wants to have a video that stands out. And sometimes all it takes is a hell of a story to get that coveted clout. But sheesh, if you're going to treat us to a special little anecdote, do make sure that everything adds up! Because the TikTok below seems a little suspicious.
We Know Alicent and Rhaenyra, But Who is The Next Queen, Helaena Targaryen? (SPOILERS)
Helaena Targaryen is the eldest daughter of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. In House of the Dragon, you see most of her scenes in episodes six and seven, though at the moment she's relegated to the background. While she has very few scenes that are easy to pass over, each one of the lines she's spoken foreshadows both her and her family's fate. And she knows that nothing good is in store for her. For soon, when Viserys dies and Alicent uses it as her family's chance for power, she makes Helaena queen.
Is Netflix's Natural Disaster Miniseries 'High Water' Based on a True Story? The Levels Are Rising
When it comes to natural disasters, time isn't on our side, and neither is Mother Nature. In Netflix's six-episode disaster drama series High Water, Mother Nature herself wreaks havoc on a Polish city via a catastrophic flood. "In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wroclaw face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city," the miniseries' official synopsis reads.
Has 'The Mole' Been Canceled or Renewed? Here's What We Know!
Oct. 7 was one helluva flashback Friday for Netflix viewers. More than a decade after the series went off air, the streaming service brought The Mole back to the small screen. The reality TV competition sees 12 contestants go head to head in a series of challenges that test their physical endurance. But The Mole is also a mind game. Among the competitors is a traitor put in place to sabotage their success.
Elrond Uses His Half-Elven Status as a Bargaining Chip in ‘The Rings of Power’
The Elrond that viewers see in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not yet the powerful leader and warrior that moviegoers saw in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In fact, in the Prime Video series’ first episode, “Shadow of the Past,” the character (played by Robert Aramayo) can’t even get into an “elf-lords only” council meeting … perhaps because Elrond is only half elf.
