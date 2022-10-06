ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
BLUFFTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Walterboro, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Picnic#Violent Crime#Trident Medical Center
WSAV News 3

SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

TIMELINE: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It has been nearly a week since a 20-month-old boy disappeared from his coastal Georgia neighborhood and there are still no answers as to where he is. Quinton Simon’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, told police that her son was in his playpen when she discovered he was missing after waking up on Wednesday morning.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Early morning three-car crash in Orangeburg is fatal, troopers said

An early three-car crash in Orangeburg County near Hunter Road has resulted in one death and 3 hospitalized, officials said. According to SC Highway Patrol Troopers, a 2007 box truck travelling south on US-321 collided with a 2015 Lincoln SUV travelling north. The box truck would then hit a 2020 Nissan Altima, killing the Altima's driver and injuring the passenger, officials said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy