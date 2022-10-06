Read full article on original website
Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
WJCL
Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
live5news.com
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
TIMELINE: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It has been nearly a week since a 20-month-old boy disappeared from his coastal Georgia neighborhood and there are still no answers as to where he is. Quinton Simon’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, told police that her son was in his playpen when she discovered he was missing after waking up on Wednesday morning.
wach.com
Early morning three-car crash in Orangeburg is fatal, troopers said
An early three-car crash in Orangeburg County near Hunter Road has resulted in one death and 3 hospitalized, officials said. According to SC Highway Patrol Troopers, a 2007 box truck travelling south on US-321 collided with a 2015 Lincoln SUV travelling north. The box truck would then hit a 2020 Nissan Altima, killing the Altima's driver and injuring the passenger, officials said.
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in North Charleston Saturday night. According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Reports say a vehicle traveling […]
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a crash that left a cyclist dead. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Pye said an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound...
WJCL
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they seized more than 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms in what they call a “long-term narcotics investigation.”. Samuel Braxton, 25, was charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of...
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
1 arrested, 4 rescued from water following Saturday night boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is facing a felony charge of boating under the influence following a Saturday night boat crash that sent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after being ejected when their 25-foot […]
