Grand Junction, CO

MotoMinded Relocates to Mesa County

MotoMinded LLC, a small but efficient company with a passion for imaging, designing, and producing quality products for motorcycles, has announced its relocation from Colorado Springs to Mesa County. MotoMinded specializes in manufacturing LED lighting and mounts for motorcycles. The company utilizes several advanced manufacturing techniques to produce products in-house...
Delta hosts its first Pride celebration

The first annual Delta Pride festival was held on September 24th. The one-day event was billed “unapologetically relevant” and began with a recognition of the Ute land, and a small Pride march. The day was filled with anticipation, excitement, and raw emotions. "You know, this has been my...
Halloween Events In Grand Junction 2022

Halloween is a fun time in Grand Junction and there are lots of ways to celebrate whether you are a big kid or a small kid. Of course, Halloween is big business. Americans spend about $8 billion every year on costumes, candy, and decorations. And have you seen the price of candy lately? If you are doing costumes - kid or adult -- the days of $10 costumes are long gone. Between the candy and costumes, you might have to skip a couple of meals in order to pay for it.
Grand Junction’s Pro Tips for Enjoying a Trip to Moab, Utah

Grand Junction's high desert playground continues just across the state line in Utah with two incredible National Parks that are both bucket list destinations you will love. Exploring Moab, visiting the Arches National Park, or checking out Canyonlands National Park are great ways to spend a weekend outdoors. Below we asked you for your tips for visiting Moab. If you have some great advice that will help others enjoy their stay even more then drop a comment on our station app or the KEKB Facebook page.
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
Very Cool Rock Supergroups Made Up by Grand Junction

It's always fun to play the game of 'what if?', especially when it comes to music. Sure, sometimes we get treated to performances at award shows featuring members of different bands coming together for a one-time appearance, and the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute shows gave us plenty of cool collaborations, but the imagination can really run wild if you let it.
