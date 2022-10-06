Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years. Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again. That...
fox8live.com
Gas prices on the rise following OPEC+ production cuts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 98 consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to slower worldwide demand for oil. Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group has sent global crude prices higher, pushing prices back up at the pump. According...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa takes top spot in LHSAA 3A after win over Amite
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks got it done on both sides of the ball to take down District 7-3A opponent Amite 20-14, and they’ve now claimed the No. 1 spot in Class 3A. The win is the fourth straight for the Jacks and they improve to a...
Comments / 0