Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
SIU held a suicide prevention event called "Send Silence Packing"
Morris Library's Lawn was filled with backpacks Monday to represent the lives of some of those lost to suicide with attached photos and notes from the families. Director of wellness and health promotion services, Shelly Ridgeway, shares some of the facilities available on campus for students who may be struggling with any sort of mental health issues.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac for 10/10/22
In Carbondale, the 7th Annual Backpacks for Success community backpack drive is now taking donations of new and gently used backpacks for local students. Now through October 31st, make donations at the Brightly colored Drop-off Boxes in SIU Morris Library, Carbondale Community High School and at Neighborhood Co-Op. Visit facebook.com/jennarpjamieson1 for more info or contact Jenna Jamieson at jennarpjamieson@gmail.com.
wsiu.org
Ten vie for SIU homecoming court crowns
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Ten Southern Illinois University Carbondale students compose the 2022 homecoming royalty. The top two candidates will be crowned during halftime of the 2 p.m. football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Saluki Stadium. Online student voting takes place Oct. 10-13. The 10 finalists, chosen by committee...
wsiu.org
The Princeton Review ranks SIU among Midwest’s best
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is one of the best universities in the Midwest, according to Princeton Review’s “Best of the Midwest” feature. The university is one of 158 Midwestern colleges and universities chosen by the education services company. The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best...
Comments / 0