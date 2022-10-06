ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
BLUFFTON, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Ruffin, SC
The Post and Courier

Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking

Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
ORANGEBURG, SC
walterborolive.com

Tammy Dean Crosby

Mrs. Tammy Dean Crosby, 64, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Born December 23, 1957 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late William “Chic” Crosby and Vivian Beylotte Nettles. She was a retired Nurse, having worked at Colleton Medical Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers and trips to the beach. Tammy was a dedicated and excellent nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others. Most of all, she loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought

A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
WALTERBORO, SC
WJBF

One dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single crash in Orangeburg County. Troopers say the incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, October 9, on US 601 near Family Circle, four miles north of Orangeburg. The driver of a 1997 Mercury Grand Marque was traveling south on US 601. […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

