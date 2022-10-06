Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
live5news.com
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
The Post and Courier
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking
Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
WJCL
Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they seized more than 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms in what they call a “long-term narcotics investigation.”. Samuel Braxton, 25, was charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of...
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WJCL
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
counton2.com
Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
walterborolive.com
Tammy Dean Crosby
Mrs. Tammy Dean Crosby, 64, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Born December 23, 1957 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late William “Chic” Crosby and Vivian Beylotte Nettles. She was a retired Nurse, having worked at Colleton Medical Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers and trips to the beach. Tammy was a dedicated and excellent nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others. Most of all, she loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in North Charleston Saturday night. According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Reports say a vehicle traveling […]
walterborolive.com
Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought
A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
One dead following crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single crash in Orangeburg County. Troopers say the incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, October 9, on US 601 near Family Circle, four miles north of Orangeburg. The driver of a 1997 Mercury Grand Marque was traveling south on US 601. […]
