Bethlehem, PA

Railroad crossing work requires Bethlehem Township road to be closed for 4 days, police say

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Christian Spring Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Bethlehem Township police said.

The road runs from Nazareth Pike (Route 191) to Brodhead Road.

Police said Thursday in a news release the closure is required for repairs and maintenance to a railroad crossing by Norfolk Southern. Only local traffic will be able to access the road. Signs and detour postings will be in place.

The closure is expected to last until the end of the day Monday, police said.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

