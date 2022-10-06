Railroad crossing work requires Bethlehem Township road to be closed for 4 days, police say

Christian Spring Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Bethlehem Township police said.

The road runs from Nazareth Pike (Route 191) to Brodhead Road.

Police said Thursday in a news release the closure is required for repairs and maintenance to a railroad crossing by Norfolk Southern. Only local traffic will be able to access the road. Signs and detour postings will be in place.

The closure is expected to last until the end of the day Monday, police said.