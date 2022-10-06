ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Landry announces run for Louisiana governor. Who is or isn't next?

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
Attorney General Jeff Landry made it official Wednesday with the announcement he intends to run for Louisiana governor next year. His entry into the field is not at all a surprise, as Landry has courted financial support for a gubernatorial campaign for quite some time, and he’s picked prominent moments to put himself at the forefront of contentious issues.

What everyone wants to know now is who will join Landry in the contest that’s almost certainly a Republican’s to win in 2023. A prominent Democrat hasn’t emerged, and anyone who does must contend with a considerable split within the party itself between its moderate and progressive ranks.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is considered a certain candidate for governor, and Treasurer John Schroder has put out feelers among his closest supporters about entering the race. Neither has indicated when they might make their bids official.

Nungesser might well be the closest thing the state GOP has to a unifying force. Louisiana’s Republican Party has suffered from its own fractures and mismanagement in recent years. Although Nungesser isn’t as conservative as some of its far right members would like, he has the ability to appease the party’s deep-pocketed donors. He also doesn’t come with the perceived baggage that Landry brings to the campaign.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (Image via RLDF.org)

The AG has come under scrutiny for being a paid board member for a prominent booster’s company , a mishandled sexual harassment complaint within his own office and his ownership of a business that imported workers with the help of a felon who broke immigration laws.

The other prominent potential entrants in the governor’s election are likely to stay silent on their intentions until after this fall’s congressional midterm elections. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves have been at the periphery of the race, giving rather neutral answers when asked if they will put their names on the ballot.

Although he’s not up for reelection this year, Cassidy has some moderate appeal among Republicans. He refused to back former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him. That would hurt him among the voters most likely to support Landry but could help him take votes away from Nungesser.

Unlike Cassidy, Graves voted with the rest of Louisiana’s Republican delegation on Jan. 6, 2021, to overturn the results of the presidential election. Yet he has not seen any repercussions from that vote and is expected to cruise to reelection next month.

Graves might not want to give up that secure seat in Congress. But in the governor’s race, he would appeal to Trump supporters leery of what’s in Landry’s closets while still being far right of Nungesser.

It might not be until December or January when we get a true sense of the field for governor in 2023. That would put us right around the corner from Washington Mardi Gras, where the candidates are likely to begin their campaigns – at least among fundraisers – in earnest

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

