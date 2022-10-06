ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Construction technology on show at Bauma

Germany-based Bomag will present modern technologies and machines for use in asphalt and earthworks at Bauma, with the motto “Better. Roads. Road Equipment & Solutions by Bomag”. The company, which is part if Fayat Group, will exhibit alongside the Fayat Road Equipment Division and cover the entire spectrum...
ECONOMY
Strabag to upgrade Berlin railway station

Austrian contractor Strabag has been awarded a contract valued at €154 million, to upgrade Berlin-Köpenick station. The contract represents the final element of the project to upgrade the west-east corridor between Berlin and the Polish border at Frankfurt an der Oder. Construction work should start next spring, with...
TRAFFIC
Samoter unveils Samoter Lab

Samoter 2023 has announced the launch of Samoter Lab – a new element of the trade event, focusing on advanced technologies and innovative solutions for construction. Aspects of the industry that will be explored in the new area include the Internet of Things, sensing devices and diagnostic tools, machine-to-machine platforms and technology aimed at reducing emissions.
BUSINESS
Exclusive interview: Epiroc CEO on technology in construction

Helena Hedblom, CEO of Epiroc, tells Andy Brown why now is an exciting time to be in the increasingly high-tech construction and mining sector. Towards the end of our interview Helena Hedblom, CEO of Swedish-based Epiroc, lets out a laugh. Throughout the video call Hedblom comes across as thoughtful, impressive...
INDUSTRY
EU timber regulations to be replaced

The new European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) will soon replace the European Union Timber Regulation (EUTR). Research from iov42 has found that timber importers across the UK, Belgium, Austria, France and Italy are worryingly unprepared for the upcoming changes in regulation. Timber has become more important in construction as companies...
AGRICULTURE
Bauma debut for Liebherr’s battery-based energy storage system

Liduro Power Port (LPO), the battery-based energy storage system from Liebherr, is to make an appearance at global exhibition Bauma. Designed to provide sites with a mobile energy storage system for the energy supply of construction sites, the LPO is described as an “efficient solution” for machines with a “wide range of power and load peaks.”
INDUSTRY
Vinci wins liquefied natural gas terminal project

France-based construction giant Vinci has been awarded the contract to build a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Germany. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, which was secured through Vinci’s Cobra IS subsidiary in consortium with engineering specialist Sener, comprises the design and build of a regasification terminal.
INDUSTRY
AFC and Acciona partner on hydrogen powered site

Hydrogen technologies specialist AFC Energy has partnered with Spanish contractor Acciona, on the development of a hydrogen fuel cell technology, delivering power to a construction site in Spain. Acciona confirmed that the ‘S’ Series Power Tower began operations at the road construction site, located north of Cadiz in mid-August....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hybrid still important for access says Genie’s Mike Davis

Hybrid power technology will remain key for access equipment because of the challenges in creating a charging infrastructure, said Mike Davis, Vice President of Engineering at Genie, at the ALH conference in Chicago. Davis, who reminded the audience that electrification had been a reality for access equipment for 35 years,...
ROSEMONT, IL
Scaffolder’s design tool wins global BIM award

ScaffPlan, a 3D modelling solution built to resolve issues in high-risk scaffolding, is a winner in Trimble’s 2022 Tekla Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Awards. The biennial competition showcases the world’s most advanced construction projects using Tekla solutions. Founder of ScaffPlan, Simon Boyes is also the owner of...
ECONOMY

