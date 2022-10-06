Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
What to Expect On ‘DWTS’ Disney+ Night, Songs With Dance Styles Revealed
Next week’s upcoming Disney+ themed episode of Dancing With The Stars is looking to be full of unforgettable performances. The remaining 13 couples will step up to the ballroom once again, this time dancing to iconic songs from the company’s history. Only Songs From Shows Available On the...
talentrecap.com
Shangela Calls Alfonso Ribeiro Out ON LIVE TV for ‘DWTS’ “Angela” Diss
RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Shangela called Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro out on live tv for a recent diss. Instead of calling the queen by her name, Ribeiro slipped up last week and called her “Angela.” Although the drag queen acknowledged publicly that there was no hard feelings, she totally called Ribeiro out for his mistake.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Recap: Disney+ Night Includes Solid Dances, Awkward Apologies, Expected Elimination
Dancing With the Stars returned to Disney+ this week for the first ever Disney+ theme night. Each dance featured a song from the streaming platform. Songs varied from films like Hercules, The Princess and The Frog, High School Musical: The Musical The Series, Cars, The Greatest Showman, and more. Daniella...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Alums JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker Boss to Be Honored at Industry Dance Awards
Dancing with the Stars Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa and former pro Allison Holker Boss will be honored at the upcoming Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show. The event will be hosted by So You Think You Can Dance alum Will Thomas and DWTS pro Britt Stewart. JoJo Siwa,...
RELATED PEOPLE
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert to Perform Special Dance at Their Wedding
Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough reveals new details about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Hayley Erbert. The couple has been engaged since June after seven years of dating. Hough shares some of their wedding plans prior to tying the knot with his longtime love. Hough Wants a...
talentrecap.com
Katy Perry Talks About Motherhood After Wrapping up Vegas Residency, Is She Retiring?
Is American pop singer Katy Perry getting ready for retirement after more than 15 years in the industry? Perry recently wrapped up her residency in Las Vegas looking to be a full-time mom to her two-year-old daughter. Is Katy Perry Getting Ready For Retirement?. Balancing duties like being a mom...
talentrecap.com
Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single
In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
talentrecap.com
The Real Reason Keith Urban Quit ‘The Voice AU’
Keith Urban recently revealed that will not be returning as a coach in the next season of The Voice Australia. Urban said the main reasons he’s not returning is to put his family responsibilities first and to kick off his Australian tour. Keith Urban Prioritizes Family Time. Even though...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell is Former ‘BGT’ star Molly Rainford’s Fairy Godfather
Judging in multiple talent competitions for decades, Simon Cowell surely established a reputation as the blunt one on the panel. Nevertheless, beyond his ‘Mr. Nasty’ attitude is an incredibly generous person. Former Britain’s Got Talent standout Molly Rainford can attest to that. Simon Cowell Funded Molly Rainford’s...
talentrecap.com
Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack of Cheating in New Music Video
America’s Got Talent Season 11 star Sofie Dossi has been going through some very public relationship drama with boyfriend Dom Brack. Dossi has posted several TikToks seeming to accuse Brack of cheating on her, and she recently released a video called “He Cheated.”. Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack...
Comments / 0