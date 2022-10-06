ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Expect On ‘DWTS’ Disney+ Night, Songs With Dance Styles Revealed

Next week’s upcoming Disney+ themed episode of Dancing With The Stars is looking to be full of unforgettable performances. The remaining 13 couples will step up to the ballroom once again, this time dancing to iconic songs from the company’s history. Only Songs From Shows Available On the...
Shangela Calls Alfonso Ribeiro Out ON LIVE TV for ‘DWTS’ “Angela” Diss

RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Shangela called Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro out on live tv for a recent diss. Instead of calling the queen by her name, Ribeiro slipped up last week and called her “Angela.” Although the drag queen acknowledged publicly that there was no hard feelings, she totally called Ribeiro out for his mistake.
Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single

In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
The Real Reason Keith Urban Quit ‘The Voice AU’

Keith Urban recently revealed that will not be returning as a coach in the next season of The Voice Australia. Urban said the main reasons he’s not returning is to put his family responsibilities first and to kick off his Australian tour. Keith Urban Prioritizes Family Time. Even though...
Simon Cowell is Former ‘BGT’ star Molly Rainford’s Fairy Godfather

Judging in multiple talent competitions for decades, Simon Cowell surely established a reputation as the blunt one on the panel. Nevertheless, beyond his ‘Mr. Nasty’ attitude is an incredibly generous person. Former Britain’s Got Talent standout Molly Rainford can attest to that. Simon Cowell Funded Molly Rainford’s...
Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack of Cheating in New Music Video

America’s Got Talent Season 11 star Sofie Dossi has been going through some very public relationship drama with boyfriend Dom Brack. Dossi has posted several TikToks seeming to accuse Brack of cheating on her, and she recently released a video called “He Cheated.”. Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack...
