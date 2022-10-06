Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
Taiwan leader tells China force 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv hit by missiles as several Ukrainian cities come under Russian attack
Blasts rock centre of Ukrainian capital for first time in months; fears that Kremlin plans escalation of war
Hurricane Ian Will Not Cause a Rise in Missoula Gas Prices
According to an oil industry expert, Hurricane Ian will not be the cause of higher oil and eventually gasoline prices across the U.S. KGVO News spoke to Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with Gas Buddy about the dire warning issued by President Biden to oil companies not to take advantage of the hurricane to raise the price of oil. DeHaan said the President’s comments were merely political rhetoric.
Is GOP's 'big tent' shrinking? Traditional conservatives find themselves without a home.
Recent primaries and elections haven’t been all bad news for Republicans who would just as soon move on from Donald Trump and his grip on the party.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says that there are casualties and damage to several objects of critical infrastructure as a result of a series of strikes on the Ukrainian capital
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv hit by strikes as Russian invasion continues
Ukraine’s capital was reportedly hit by missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea.Reporters in Kyiv said a series of blasts in the city’s centre during the morning rush hour appeared to result from missile strikes. Five other cities, most in Ukraine’s west where the the conflict has seldom reached, were attacked, according to Ukrainian officials.Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in the blasts and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country...
