PSG Owner Adds SC Braga to Soccer Lineup
The trend of owning multiple soccer clubs continues. Paris Saint-Germain owner Qatar Sports Investments has entered an agreement to purchase a nearly 22% stake in Portugal’s SC Braga — the state-backed fund’s second soccer venture. Qatar Sports Investments will reportedly pay roughly $18.4 million for the stake...
