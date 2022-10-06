Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
Chronicle
Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition
More than 100 members of the Chinook Indian Nation, and their local friends and allies, gathered Friday on Vancouver's Officers Row to show support for federal tribal recognition. They urged congressional leaders to pass the Chinook Restoration Act, bringing benefits to the tribe and starting the process of establishing a reservation near the mouth of the Columbia River.
WWEEK
A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island
Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
beachconnection.net
NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
nbc16.com
Biden to travel to Portland on Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
nwlaborpress.org
Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft
It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
thereflector.com
Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies
The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire burning north of Camas estimated at 150 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark County on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8...
Evacuations ordered for Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain
Evacuation notices were issued for more than 100 homes in Clark County Monday night as the wildfire burning near Larch Mountain exploded to 250 acres.
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego City Council candidates give their take on Oswego Lake access
Candidates for three open seats discuss whether or not the lake should be publicly accessible from city-owned facilities. This story has been updated from its original version. While career experience and personal virtues are key considerations when deciding who to vote for in a local race, candidate platforms also play...
Developers discuss future of former Alpenrose Dairy property
Developers talked with Portland city officials Thursday morning about plans to replace the 51-acre Alpenrose Dairy property with a nearly 200-home subdivision.
bruinbanner.com
“Once you on the streets, you stay there”
The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
KXL
Slo Joe Brings His Brand Of Bumbling Failure To The Beaver State
Joe Biden’s coming to Portland. Ostensibly, the visit this Friday is supposed to help Democrat candidate for Governor Tina Kotek, and she sure needs it. Four months of trailing in the polls behind Republican Christine Drazan leaves her losing, less than 30 days from the election. I’m not sure...
kptv.com
Tenants at N. Portland apartment complex rally against $400 rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a north Portland apartment building are rallying Monday against a massive increase to their rent. The tenants at The Prescott, located at 1450 North Prescott, are demanding their $400 rent increases be rescinded. The tenants received notice of the increase on...
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire grows to 250 acres, Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices issued
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out evacuation notices to about 110 homes that could be in danger due to the Nakia Creek Fire. Emergency services say a majority of the notices were Level 1 - Be Ready, while about 14 addresses fall under a Level 2- Be Set notice. As of Wednesday morning, no Level 3 - Go Now notices have been issued.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
Chronicle
Mayors Encouraged to Adopt Lewis County Ordinance Prohibiting Homeless Encampments
On Friday morning, Lewis County’s mayors and county commissioners spent over a third of their monthly meeting discussing the scope of a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the establishment or continuation of homeless encampments on county land. After it was brought forth to the Board of County Commissioners by...
Golf.com
2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven
It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
The Mysterious Singing Ghost Of Vancouver’s Hidden House
Hidden House Market is an event space in Vancouver, Washington. L.M. Hidden was a pioneer who contributed greatly to the small village of Vancouver. Starting in 1864, he farmed the land, started the first trolley in town, and dug the first water system. He organized the first county fair, served on the city council, and helped construct a railroad.
