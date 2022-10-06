Read full article on original website
Mr Yakkerboo and Blue
‘Mr Yakkerboo and Blue’ is the name given to this eye-catching and somewhat unusual sculpture introduced to the main street of Pakenham, Victoria in April 2017. The sculpture was designed by Julie Squires, an Australian sculptor from Newcastle who has been commissioned to create many iconic pieces of public art across the country.
Walter Taylor Bridge
Located between Indooroopilly and Chelmer in Brisbane’s western suburbs, the Walter Taylor Bridge is the only habitable bridge in the Southern Hemisphere. The original toll master and generations of his family lived in the unusual family home in the pillar on the Indooroopilly side of the bridge for 74 years. The pillar on the Chelmer side of the bridge contains another dwelling, as well as a ballroom underneath the bridge.
Warm Springs Ghost Town
Originally founded in 1866, the only thing still moving in this town is the eponymous hot spring flowing from the hills above. A handful of original stone ruins and dilapidated buildings dating to the late 1970s remain standing from a failed attempt to build the town into a rest stop and spa for local miners.
Puzzle Monday: Living With the Dead in Madagascar
Among our crosswords and other puzzles, we’ll be featuring linguistic challenges from around the world from puzzle aficionado and writer Alex Bellos. A PDF of the puzzle, as well as the solution, can be downloaded below. All cultures have rituals and celebrations to honor the dead—Halloween among them, even...
