ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad

We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Spey, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, NY
City
Grahamsville, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested

GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Fbi#Sheriff S Deputies
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman shot while on her porch

PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
PORT EWEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY

It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy