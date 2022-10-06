Read full article on original website
Father and daughter arrested over Sullivan County brawl
A father and daughter from Mamakating were arrested on Sunday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
Father, Daughter Accused Of Assaulting Person In Mamakating After Verbal Altercation
A father and daughter from the region have been charged with allegedly assaulting viscously attacking another person. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the town of Mamakating. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence...
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh
Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested
GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
Airmont Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Cops Damages Hotel After Arrest, Police Say
A 41-year-old man has been accused of damaging a hotel in the Hudson Valley after being released following an arrest during an altercation with police officers earlier in the day at a convenience store/gas station. The incidents happened Thursday, Oct. 6 in Rockland County, in the Village of Airmont. The...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Orange County mom warns of alleged broken child safety caps on children’s Equate brand ibuprofen
An Orange County mom is warning other parents about what she says are broken child safety caps on some children’s Equate brand ibuprofen she bought at Walmart in Newburgh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman shot while on her porch
PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
NBC New York
Funeral Monday for Paul Kutz, Long Island Father Killed in NY Hotel Shooting
A public funeral mass will be held Monday for Paul Kutz, the 53-year-old Long Island father gunned down in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby last weekend while visiting his son attending a nearby New York college. The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East...
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
Police: 2 seventh-graders charged after AirDrop threat during middle school dance
Two seventh grade students were charged with a felony after a threat was sent out during a dance at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Are These 3 Dutchess County Locations Really Haunted?
This time of year we're all looking for a scare, right? If you're looking for a chilling good time visit Dutchess County and its historical and haunted stops across the Haunted History Trail. Dutchess County Tourism shares that 3 locations in Beacon, Hyde Park and Wappingers are all stops on...
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY
It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
NY’s first supply of legally grown marijuana is being harvested in the Hudson Valley
Edward Kirkham is the chief operating officer of HPI Canna Inc., one of more than 200 hemp farmers in New York licensed to grow the state’s first crop of adult-use cannabis.
