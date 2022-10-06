The Bank of England has been forced to step up its emergency intervention twice in two days, to prevent a “fire sale” in UK government bonds and market dysfunction posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”.But deputy PM Therese Coffey insisted people “should be assured” about the economy’s health, and said chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s had brought forward his new fiscal plan because he “decided that we are in a good state”.It came as experts warned that Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit unless they reverse more of their tax...

ECONOMY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO