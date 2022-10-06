ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho health agency sued by transgender women for discrimination

Two young transgender women are suing state health officials after they say the department of health and welfare discriminated against them because of their gender identity. The two women, only identified in the lawsuit by their initials, are 18 and 21, and both are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program.
