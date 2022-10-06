ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLain High School Students Welcomed Back to Class With Encouragement From Alumni

 4 days ago
McLain High School students were back in the classroom for the first time Thursday following last week’s deadly shooting at the school’s homecoming football game. One student was killed.

As students showed up for school, they saw a packed crowd of alumni encouraging them on their first day back. McLain high schoolers stepped back on campus today with a warm welcome from alumni, faith leaders, and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

"Today the community showed up big time to welcome our kids back,” Tiffany Crutcher said.

There were hugs, fist bumps, high fives, and music, all to start the day off on a positive note. School has been canceled for three days at McLain, after a shooting just outside the football field killed 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough and injured three others, including a nine-year-old girl.

Tiffany Crutcher with the Terence Crutcher Foundation helped organize today's return to class event.

"We deemed it important to show up and let them know that they're loved, that they're supported, and that we have their backs,” she said.

This week, TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said Terron was an AP student and worked a construction job.

She also shared what one of Terron's teachers wanted people to know about him.

“‘Terron was absolutely brilliant and incredibly talented in math and science. He was balancing home and school with hard work in the construction industry. He was passionate about football and basketball. He loved his family so much and his absence will be palpable,’” Gist read during a press conference.

While taking the first step moving forward after an unimaginable loss, McLain alumni showed students are not alone.

"This is what community is all about,” Crutcher said.

Tulsa Public Schools said the other 17-year-old student who was shot is still in the hospital recovering. TPD said nearly a week after the shooting, the suspect is still on the run.

