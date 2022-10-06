Read full article on original website

Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names
Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
Will NBA Offseason's Riskiest Decisions Pay Off or Backfire?
Before we kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time for a quick look back at some of the riskiest moves of what became a spicy summer. There were a trio of trades that sent All-Stars packing for returns that included three or more first-round picks, despite the fact that the teams sending those picks out were either eliminated in the first round or didn't make the 2022 playoffs at all.
Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions
The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
Bronny James, DJ Wagner, Caitlin Clark Agree to Nike NIL Endorsement Contracts
LeBron James is reportedly no longer the only member of his family with a Nike deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Nike signed Bronny James and four other student-athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, highly regarded recruit DJ Wagner, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins also signed deals with Nike.
USWNT vs. Spain: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2022 Friendly
The United States women's national team will try to bounce back from a loss for the first time in 2022 when they face Spain on Tuesday afternoon. The Americans are coming off a 2-1 defeat at the hands of England in a game that was marred by some questionable calls.
Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
76ers Rumors: Mac McClung Waived 2 Days After Signing Exhibit 10 Contract
The Philadelphia 76ers are waiving guard Mac McClung, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, two days after he was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract. The expectation is that McClung will join the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' affiliate. McClung, 23, went undrafted in 2021 and started his...
PGA TOUR 2K23 Review: Gameplay Videos, Features and Impressions on MyCareer
PGA Tour 2K23 from 2K Sports and developer HB Studios has traveled quite the journey to release for a sports title. In a land of annual releases, the series actually took a year off after 2020's PGA Tour 2K21 and that only released after a rebranding, with the game formerly known as The Golf Club.
Orlando Pride Coaches Amanda Cromwell, Sam Greene Fired by NWSL After Investigation
The NWSL announced Monday that Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene have been relieved of their duties following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. The league said it opened an inquiry into allegations of "verbal abuse and improper favoritism towards players" by Cromwell and...
