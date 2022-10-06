New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Aaron Judge to firmly cash in following what has been the ultimate contract year. "There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman told reporters Sunday. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger."

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO