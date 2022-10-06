Read full article on original website
Spencer Strider, Braves Agree to 7-Year Contract Worth Up to $92M
Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider established himself as one of the best young pitchers in MLB this season, and he's being rewarded for his efforts. The Braves announced Monday that the 23-year-old has agreed to a contract extension worth up to $92 million over seven years. The deal includes a $22 million club option and $5 million buyout for the final year in 2029.
Rob Thomson Agrees to 2-Year Contract as Phillies Manager; Interim Tag Removed
The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday they removed the interim tag from manager Rob Thomson and signed him to a two-year contract extension. Philadelphia went 65-46 after Thomson took over for Joe Girardi in June. The 59-year-old guided the team to the postseason for the first time since 2011. "I could...
Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game
Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings. Oscar González put an...
Max Scherzer Calls Mets' Playoff Loss to Padres 'A Kick in the Balls'
The New York Mets failed to advance to the divisional series after a 101-win regular season with Sunday night's 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Round. The team is understandably taking the loss hard, and starting pitcher Max Scherzer told...
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Reviewing Experts' Picks for Updated World Series Bracket
The American and National League Divisional Series are set following a Wild Card Round that saw stunning upsets, historically long games and some superb pitching. San Diego, Philadelphia and Seattle all played spoiler, while Cleveland survived 15 innings against Tampa to cash their ticket to New York. Who do the...
Rob Manfred: MLB Record Book Can't Be Changed amid Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds HR Debate
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Barry Bonds will remain the single-season home run leader despite calls for Aaron Judge to take the crown:. Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs for the New York Yankees this year, although he fell short of Bonds' all-time record of 73 in 2001. Despite the numbers, some fans want the record book changed due to Bonds' alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Hope to Deal Madison Bumgarner in Spring Training
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to part ways with left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the 2023 season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale wrote. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it."
Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says
The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
2022 MLB Playoff Power Rankings: Where All 8 Teams Stand Ahead of Divisional Round
With the San Diego Padres' upset of the New York Mets on Sunday night, the Division Series field is now set, as the list of teams still in the running for the 2022 World Series title has been trimmed to eight. The St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto...
Mets' Pete Alonso Talks 'Disbanding of the Group' Ahead of deGrom, Diaz Hitting FA
New York Mets star Pete Alonso expects significant changes this offseason after the team's playoff loss to the San Diego Padres. "It hurts. To be honest, it hurts," Alonso told reporters. "It's not just the losing. It's about the disbanding of the group." The Mets could lose several key players...
Yankees' Aaron Judge Has 'a Pot of Gold' Waiting for Next Contract, Says GM Cashman
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Aaron Judge to firmly cash in following what has been the ultimate contract year. "There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman told reporters Sunday. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger."
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Don't Intend to Trade Star After 1-Year, $30M Contract
The Los Angeles Angels franchise is facing a sea of uncertainty as owner Arte Moreno explores a sale, but Shohei Ohtani is there to stay. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Angels have no plan on exploring a trade for their two-way star after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $30 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration.
Giants Rumors: Evan Longoria to Receive $5M Contract Buyout Despite Wanting to Stay
Evan Longoria reportedly wants to stay put, but the San Francisco Giants may not be as keen on the idea. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Longoria prefers to remain with the National League West team for one more season, but the Giants "have no plans to pick up his $13 million option and will instead pay a $5 million buyout."
Guardians Twitter Celebrates After Oscar González Walk-Off HR to Eliminate Rays
The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the American League Division Series after a 1-0 15-inning marathon victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series at Progressive Field on Saturday. Oscar González's homer to lead off the bottom of the 15th provided...
Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Honored by Cardinals Twitter After Phillies' Sweep
The legendary careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have come to an end. The St. Louis Cardinals duo will officially hang up the cleats this weekend after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series. The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday to...
The Miracle Mariners and Top Takeaways from MLB's Wild Card Round
With three series ending in sweeps on Saturday and the fourth ending in historic fashion on Sunday night, suffice it to say that the wild-card round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs was, well, wild. Since we know a whole lot more than we did before the first round...
Report: Angels Expected to Sell for 'at Least $3B' to Set 'Record Price' for MLB Team
Whoever purchases the Los Angeles Angels will have managing control of the Major League Baseball team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and that is reportedly worth a record-breaking price. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the American League West team is expected to be sold for at least $3...
Phillies vs. Braves: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card
The Philadelphia Phillies passed the first test upon their return to the postseason by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round. Philadelphia has a larger challenge on its plate in the National League Division Series against its NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is...
