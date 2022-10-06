ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Spencer Strider, Braves Agree to 7-Year Contract Worth Up to $92M

Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider established himself as one of the best young pitchers in MLB this season, and he's being rewarded for his efforts. The Braves announced Monday that the 23-year-old has agreed to a contract extension worth up to $92 million over seven years. The deal includes a $22 million club option and $5 million buyout for the final year in 2029.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game

Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings. Oscar González put an...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Max Scherzer Calls Mets' Playoff Loss to Padres 'A Kick in the Balls'

The New York Mets failed to advance to the divisional series after a 101-win regular season with Sunday night's 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Round. The team is understandably taking the loss hard, and starting pitcher Max Scherzer told...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Reviewing Experts' Picks for Updated World Series Bracket

The American and National League Divisional Series are set following a Wild Card Round that saw stunning upsets, historically long games and some superb pitching. San Diego, Philadelphia and Seattle all played spoiler, while Cleveland survived 15 innings against Tampa to cash their ticket to New York. Who do the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Rob Manfred: MLB Record Book Can't Be Changed amid Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds HR Debate

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Barry Bonds will remain the single-season home run leader despite calls for Aaron Judge to take the crown:. Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs for the New York Yankees this year, although he fell short of Bonds' all-time record of 73 in 2001. Despite the numbers, some fans want the record book changed due to Bonds' alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Hope to Deal Madison Bumgarner in Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to part ways with left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the 2023 season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale wrote. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says

The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Has 'a Pot of Gold' Waiting for Next Contract, Says GM Cashman

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Aaron Judge to firmly cash in following what has been the ultimate contract year. "There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman told reporters Sunday. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger."
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Don't Intend to Trade Star After 1-Year, $30M Contract

The Los Angeles Angels franchise is facing a sea of uncertainty as owner Arte Moreno explores a sale, but Shohei Ohtani is there to stay. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Angels have no plan on exploring a trade for their two-way star after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $30 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration.
MLB
Bleacher Report

The Miracle Mariners and Top Takeaways from MLB's Wild Card Round

With three series ending in sweeps on Saturday and the fourth ending in historic fashion on Sunday night, suffice it to say that the wild-card round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs was, well, wild. Since we know a whole lot more than we did before the first round...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Phillies vs. Braves: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card

The Philadelphia Phillies passed the first test upon their return to the postseason by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round. Philadelphia has a larger challenge on its plate in the National League Division Series against its NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

