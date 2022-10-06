ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tea kettles sold at Target recalled over fire, burn hazards

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

( WXIN ) — Tea kettles sold at Target are being recalled after several reported issues, including a fire connected to the product.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettles. These 1.75-quart stainless steel tea kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide between July and October of 2021.

The recall was initiated because the paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.

So far, Target has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles which included the kettles leaking, wobbling or moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping or melting on the bottom of the kettle. The CSPC says one consumer reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled tea kettles are white and have a copper-colored stainless steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob. The inside of the kettles are brushed stainless steel. Item Number 324-03-7894 is printed on the kettle’s hang tag.

  • Recalled Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettle
    Recalled Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettle – bottom view
    Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettle hang tag with Item Number 324-03-7894

Anyone with the recalled tea kettle should stop using it and return it to Target for a full refund. They can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the tea kettle by mail.

Consumers with questions can contact Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or online at https://help.target.com .

