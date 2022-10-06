Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
New WMU compostability lab hopes to advance product sustainability
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Ph.D. candidate at Western Michigan University has helped launch an innovative lab that will help companies develop more sustainable products. The compostability lab serves as an extension of WMU's Paper Pilot Plant, a research and product development facility at the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
WWMT
Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
WWMT
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
WWMT
Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
WWMT
A Crime Fighting Tool: 200 Ring cameras coming to Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 200 Ring cameras are being installed in Kalamazoo. Officials said a significant majority of the cameras were going up in three Kalamazoo neighborhoods: the Northside, Edison and Eastside neighborhoods. Also in Battle Creek: Battle Creek organization giving out free Ring doorbell systems to residents. Police said...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department releasing through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. The post said Smith. "was a fierce warrior, devoted protector, and selfless public servant." It went on...
WWMT
Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room
PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Walkers raise more than $68,000 to fight Alzheimer's
KALAMAZOO, Mich — More than 300 people registered for the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Many of them gathered Saturday morning at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo to walk. The Alzheimer's Association says right now more than 190,000 people across Michigan are living with the disease, that does not have a cure.
WWMT
Dogs from hurricane-damaged shelters in Florida, Puerto Rico rehomed in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Over 100 dogs and cats arrived in the Midwest Sunday after being rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters in Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Upon arrival, some of the animals were handed over to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan where they would be housed until finding a forever home.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
WWMT
One killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter
Grand Rapids police are searching for a shooting suspect who ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and 44th Street SE around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Young man steals woman's purse, uses credit card at Kent County area stores
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for a man who's accused of stealing a woman's purse when she was loading groceries Sunday. Kalamazoo: Axe wielding man taken into custody following brief standoff. A 70-year-old Kentwood woman was in a parking lot along Marketplace Drive around 6...
WWMT
Battle Creek man who survived terrorist attack completes Ironman
Battle Creek, Mich — After almost dying during a terrorist attack in Europe, a Battle Creek man's amazing recovery is reaching new heights. Sebastien Bellin has completed an Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii, which includes running, biking and swimming. Bellin was critically injured at the airport in Brussels, Belgium, during...
WWMT
Trial begins: Jury selection for South Haven woman accused of shooting and killing a man
PAW PAW, Mich. — Jury selection for a 24-year old South Haven woman facing open murder charges starts on Tuesday at the Van Buren County Courthouse. Tiah Sutton is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Shondell Newell after a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021.
WWMT
Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division
PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
WWMT
Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
WWMT
Axe wielding man taken into custody following brief standoff
COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man wielding an axe was taken into the custody of Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies, the office announced Sunday. Battle Creek: Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase. Deputies first made contact with the man at his home on West D...
WWMT
Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man led Battle Creek Police on a high speed chase following a shooting and assault incident Sunday, Oct. 9, police said. Police said the man was an invited guest at a home on Cliff Street and they got a call after someone chased the man out of the house following an assault. The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Once outside the home, the suspect fired several shots, according to police. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire and there was no property damage on scene, police said.
Comments / 0