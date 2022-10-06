BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man led Battle Creek Police on a high speed chase following a shooting and assault incident Sunday, Oct. 9, police said. Police said the man was an invited guest at a home on Cliff Street and they got a call after someone chased the man out of the house following an assault. The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Once outside the home, the suspect fired several shots, according to police. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire and there was no property damage on scene, police said.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO