Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco is working on to improve his game

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned more opportunities on offense in Week 4 and looks to keep that train rolling in the future.

Against the Buccaneers, Pacheco carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards. Early in the season, Pacheco was only really earning opportunities on special teams and during garbage time for Kansas City. His continued work at mastering the playbook has allowed him to earn an increased number of snaps on offense.

“You know definitely coming in early and getting a head-start on everything,” Pacheco said. “Understanding the playbook, just taking it day-by-day. Just listening to the older guys in the running back room, taking notes and then when I get in there just making the most of the opportunity.”

Having a better understanding of the playbook hasn’t just helped Pacheco earn the trust of his teammates and the coaching staff, but he says it’s also allowing him to play faster and make better decisions.

“Understanding (the playbook) better helps me play a little bit faster,” Pacheco said. “If I’m out there and confused and don’t really know the play I’m not going to be able to play as fast as I can. When I come out there in practice (it’s important) for me to listen to the play, listen to the words that speak to me and then when I hear those words, go out there and execute it as fast as I can.”

Right now, Pacheco is working to improve various facets of his game. He says that once he gets into the film room after a game, he picks three things that he needs to work on and get better at before the next game. One of the things that he’s been working on consistently is his patience.

“That’s where I come in, working on those three things I need to get better off of,” Pacheco said. “Listening to coach when it comes to the film session, telling me to be a lot more patient. That’s the best way to see it, when you’re in the film room. You get a better feel of the reads I could have hit and which hole I could have went in. Definitely, taking that time and being patient will help me and I’ll keep listening to coach on that.”

In addition to patience, Pacheco says he’s still adjusting to the speed of the game, working behind his current offensive line and reading the movements of defenders pre-snap. It’s a lot for the rookie to process and work on, but he’s also not losing sight of the most important things.

“I was out there having fun,” Pacheco said of Week 4. “I really wasn’t worried about anything besides winning. For me, whatever I had to do to get my job done on the field. That’s what I was worried about.”

