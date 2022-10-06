ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

purewow.com

13 Charming Small Towns in Utah

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution

SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
EVANSTON, WY
ksl.com

Why is the Great Salt Lake drying up? What saline lakes can tell us

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is a time capsule. It can tell us where the Earth has been, and where it is going. Like its "sister" lakes in the sprawling Great Basin that cover 200,000 square miles, Utah's Great Salt Lake appears to be on a collision course with nature plagued by diversions, drought and climate change.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
ABC4

Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is searching for the authors of a message in a bottle he found in the Caribbean and he needs your help.   “I feel like it gives me a window into other people’s lives that i would never have any other way,” message in a bottle hunter Clint […]
KAMAS, UT
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah adults have highest mental illness rate in country

SALT LAKE CITY — In light of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Nice Rx released a study concerning the state of mental health in the U.S. Utah topped the list for the number of adults experiencing some kind of mental illness. According to the study, 26.86% of...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s most popular Halloween costume for 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s that time of year when witches, ghouls, ghosts, and goblins come out of the shadows and play tricks on unsuspecting victims who don’t offer treats on Halloween. As Halloween draws near, here is what we can expect to be the most popular costumes this year. Fashion experts with Boohoo used data […]
UTAH STATE

