Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
13 Charming Small Towns in Utah
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
kslnewsradio.com
Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution
SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
ksl.com
Why is the Great Salt Lake drying up? What saline lakes can tell us
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is a time capsule. It can tell us where the Earth has been, and where it is going. Like its "sister" lakes in the sprawling Great Basin that cover 200,000 square miles, Utah's Great Salt Lake appears to be on a collision course with nature plagued by diversions, drought and climate change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
Utah DNR marks the end of the ‘water year’ with a new drought update
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a press release from October 7, Utah’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR) provided some updates about Utah’s drought status. The update is a big […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
Good news, bad news for Utah's drought conditions
It is a good news, bad news situation on Utah’s overall drought picture at the end of what experts call the water year.
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is searching for the authors of a message in a bottle he found in the Caribbean and he needs your help. “I feel like it gives me a window into other people’s lives that i would never have any other way,” message in a bottle hunter Clint […]
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about ‘evil’ in schools. The state superintendent calls it ‘a dagger to my heart’
The father of Orem Mayor David Young prayed in an Orem City Council meeting about “evil” in public schools. He prayed for the passage of Proposition 2, which would allow Orem City to form its own school district.
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
kslnewsradio.com
Utah adults have highest mental illness rate in country
SALT LAKE CITY — In light of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Nice Rx released a study concerning the state of mental health in the U.S. Utah topped the list for the number of adults experiencing some kind of mental illness. According to the study, 26.86% of...
Utah’s most popular Halloween costume for 2022
UTAH (ABC4) – It’s that time of year when witches, ghouls, ghosts, and goblins come out of the shadows and play tricks on unsuspecting victims who don’t offer treats on Halloween. As Halloween draws near, here is what we can expect to be the most popular costumes this year. Fashion experts with Boohoo used data […]
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
kmyu.tv
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
Comments / 1