ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Man Detained By SDPD in City Heights Dies in Custody

A 23-year-old man died shortly after being detained by San Diego Police, the sheriff’s department said Monday. Officers were dispatched just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of 39th Street in City Heights for a family disturbance, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. The lieutenant said family members...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Robbery#Police Cars#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#American
onscene.tv

Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found

The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days. Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Robbery suspects on the loose in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Two robbery suspects are on the loose Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man delivering marijuana products in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:31 p.m. Friday to the 7000 block of...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy