We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. You know your bathroom is tiny when you can’t even open the door all the way. For years, Domino’s deputy commerce editor, Samantha Weiss-Hills, had to enter her Indiana bathroom with caution as to not knick her vanity. Eventually, she resorted to sticking a foam pad on the one side as a layer of protection until the day came when she and her husband, Alex, decided it was time to start fresh. “Even the shower made the space feel smaller than it was,” recalls Weiss-Hills. “It took up so much room and the curtain caused it to feel dark—you couldn’t tell there was a window in there.”

