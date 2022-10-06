ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Plenty to go, but Buckeyes No. 1 right now.

In the modern climate, asking in October who is the top college football team in the nation is about like asking who leads a political poll a couple months ahead of election day. The front-runner would rather be ahead than behind, but the important matters will be played out in days ahead.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G teams among list of 9 bowl eligible teams through Week 6

At least 2 B1G teams are going bowling this season. Although it was not their best performance, Saturday’s win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022, and with a 49-20 win over Michigan State, the Buckeyes joined the Wolverines in becoming bowl eligible. Fox College Football announced...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Spun

Mel Tucker Has Brutally Honest Admission On Fan Base

Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss when getting trounced by Ohio State on Saturday. Some fans left Spartan Stadium before the clock mercifully ended the 49-20 game. Per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, MSU head coach Mel Tucker feels no animosity toward anyone that gave up on his team early.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
sunny95.com

Buckeyes move up in poll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Heisman Front Runners#Buckeyes
saturdaytradition.com

TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham

Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
EAST LANSING, MI
cwcolumbus.com

Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy