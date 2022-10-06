Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State
Ohio State fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) high fives a young Michigan State fan following No. 3 Ohio State’s (6-0) 49-20 win over Michigan State (2-4) in East Lansing. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Plenty to go, but Buckeyes No. 1 right now.
In the modern climate, asking in October who is the top college football team in the nation is about like asking who leads a political poll a couple months ahead of election day. The front-runner would rather be ahead than behind, but the important matters will be played out in days ahead.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Reportedly Visiting Both Damon Wilson and Keon Keeley Monday, Various Ohio State Commits Have Big Performances on the Prep Gridiron
Ohio State is in the midst of an open week and, as such, will use that time off as an opportunity to visit with various prospects in different cycles, both in-state and out-of-state. According to 247Sports, Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson started their weeks off by visiting...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G teams among list of 9 bowl eligible teams through Week 6
At least 2 B1G teams are going bowling this season. Although it was not their best performance, Saturday’s win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022, and with a 49-20 win over Michigan State, the Buckeyes joined the Wolverines in becoming bowl eligible. Fox College Football announced...
Mel Tucker Has Brutally Honest Admission On Fan Base
Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss when getting trounced by Ohio State on Saturday. Some fans left Spartan Stadium before the clock mercifully ended the 49-20 game. Per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, MSU head coach Mel Tucker feels no animosity toward anyone that gave up on his team early.
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
saturdaytradition.com
Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
sunny95.com
Buckeyes move up in poll
COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from Buckeyes' blowout of Michigan State
It was another verse in the same song for Ohio State. The Buckeyes continue to forge on, piling up yards and points on offense, showing solid work defensively. While they have had significant injury losses from virtually the first moments of the season, it hasn’t interfered with their productivity.
saturdaytradition.com
Key Michigan State DB reportedly dressed for game vs. OSU after significant injury absence
Xavier Henderson is in uniform and could be active today for Michigan State’s matchup with Ohio State. The senior defensive back, who was a captain for the Spartans in all 13 games in 2021, has been out since suffering a leg injury in Week 1 against Western Michigan. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses continued concerns for Ohio State's secondary coming out of Week 6
Ryan Day and Ohio State are safely through Week 6, heading to a bye week with an undefeated record. Despite some big injury concerns, the Buckeyes have answered every test, thanks in large part to the play of Heisman candidate CJ Stroud. In the win over Michigan State, Stroud was...
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
saturdaytradition.com
TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham
Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
cwcolumbus.com
Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
