Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro Robusto
In the past few years, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has partnered with many other cigar companies and blenders for collaborations. Earlier this year came a joint effort that was possibly one of the most unique ones I have seen. This involved releasing a project under the Bolivar brand with Lost & Found Cigars called the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Series. The twist is that this involved joining a heritage brand with Cuban origins with the modern flair of Lost & Found Cigars. The project was spearheaded by Justin Andrews of STG and Robert Caldwell of Lost & Found Cigars. The result would be two limited production blends: the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro and the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found EMS (English Market Selection). Today we take a closer look at the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro in the Robusto size.
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Tatuaje Monster Mash Hyde
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Tatuaje Monster Mash Hyde. This is a cigar blend previously assessed in several sizes most recently back in September 2016 in the Skinny Monsters format.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: H. Upmann Nicaragua AJ Fernandez Heritage Toro by Altadis USA
Over the past few years, AJ Fernandez has worked with Altadis USA across its many brands to produce several cigars. When it comes to the H. Upmann brand, there is quite a strong track record both from a commercial and critical standpoint. This includes the H. Upmann Nicaragua by AJ Fernandez and the limited edition H. Upmann 175th Anniversary by Altadis USA. Toward the end of 2021, came the word of another H. Upmann and AJ Fernandez project known as the H. Upmann Nicaragua AJ Fernandez Heritage. This cigar would be launched the following month at the Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) 2022. Today we take a closer look at the H.Upmann Nicaragua AJ Fernandez Heritage in the Toro size.
Soak in these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on inflatable hot tubs
Amanda ReedThese inflatable hot tub deals are hot—perfect for unwinding after a long day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Rocky Patel Olde World Reserve Switches to Phillips and King Exclusive
Philips and King has announced it has become the exclusive distributor for the Rocky Patel Olde World Reserve Corojo and Maduro lines. The move was made effective last month. The Olde World Reserve line was first introduced by Rocky Patel Premium Cigars in 2006. National distribution was discontinued in 2012 when the Costa Rican Maduro wrapper used on the Olde World Reserve Maduro became too scarce to obtain. From 2012 to 2016, the Olde World Reserve became an exclusive offering to Thompson Cigar. In 2018, Rocky Patel Premium Cigars brought back the Maduro and Corojo lines to national distribution.
Comments / 0