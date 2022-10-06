In the past few years, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has partnered with many other cigar companies and blenders for collaborations. Earlier this year came a joint effort that was possibly one of the most unique ones I have seen. This involved releasing a project under the Bolivar brand with Lost & Found Cigars called the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Series. The twist is that this involved joining a heritage brand with Cuban origins with the modern flair of Lost & Found Cigars. The project was spearheaded by Justin Andrews of STG and Robert Caldwell of Lost & Found Cigars. The result would be two limited production blends: the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro and the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found EMS (English Market Selection). Today we take a closer look at the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro in the Robusto size.

