Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Fire Department is highlighting fire prevention this week. The department has educated local schools about fire safety prevention. Ryan Whittington with the department says the conversation of turning on your heat around this time of year is a big question. Whether or not you are turning up the heat the fire department wants to make sure you know fire won’t wait, plan your escape.
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
WBOC
Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home
CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Rehoboth Home after Driver is Ejected
REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
Cape Gazette
Pickup damages pump station on Warrington Road
A pickup truck crashed near a home on Warrington Road Oct. 7 damaging property and a county sewer pump station. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. when responders with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. found the driver in the middle of Warrington Road and the pickup 500 feet away, said Ken Swarts, captain with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
WMDT.com
Virginia man charged with murder following weekend stabbing in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – A Virginia man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man over the weekend. At around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard for a report of a serious assault. Officers made contact with a 43-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest and immediately began live saving measures until EMS staff arrived to continue the efforts and transport him to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
delawarepublic.org
Gypsy moth leading to extensive defoliation, Sussex County residents encouraged to destroy egg masses
The gypsy moth feasts on hardwood trees like oaks, and their activity this year has been unusually high. Also known as the spongy moth, the gypsy moth has led to the defoliation of 825 acres of trees in the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area, up from just 12 acres last year.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
Cape Gazette
Car fire at Midway
A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Frederica man charged with stealing multiple vehicles
FREDERICA, Del. – A Frederica man is behind bars after he was linked to several recent motor vehicle thefts. At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the Valero gas station located at 7865 Old Beach Road for a report of a suspicious person. When troopers arrived on scene, they made contact with 28-year-old Karl Jones, who was discovered to have active felony warrants for the theft of three separate motor vehicles, one of which had reportedly been stolen from the same Valero parking lot on October 6th.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del.- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seaford late Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Perkins Street. They tell us the shots came from a car that left the scene by the time officers arrived. The two victims were...
WMDT.com
“It’s memories made in Ocean City:” Endless Summer Cruisin celebrates 25th anniversary
OCEAN CITY, Md.- “Great weather, great food, great people, and lots and lots of classic cars to see,” Visitor Laura Smith said. Ocean City was a hotspot for car lovers of all ages as the annual Endless Summer Cruisin event rolled back to the resort town. Vendors lined...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Vacation Home by the Canal with Seaside Vibe
This charming shingle-style home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware features design elements of Cape Cod and Nantucket architecture. Designed by Anthony Wilder Design/Build, the architectural concept is about the interaction of the house with its environment. The spacious sunroom, over-sized deck and front porch blur the line between interior and exterior....
WMDT.com
Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
WMDT.com
Baywater Trading Company celebrates one year of business with Fall Festival
HEBRON, Md. – Baywater Trading Company in Hebron celebrated its one-year anniversary Sunday with a fall festival, thanking the community for their continued support. The event featured an outdoor fall festival with games, pumpkin picking, horse rides, live music, and more drawing big crowds. Organizers say the event was focused on family fun and saw their bakery and farm market slammed with customers. Manager Megan Short tells 47 ABC that it’s the kind of support they could have only dreamed of when they first opened a year ago.
Cape Gazette
Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware
• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
Comments / 0