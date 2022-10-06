ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Some West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. — West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress’ recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Climate advocates shut down DC beltway inner loop

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Protesters briefly shut down the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland on Monday morning and state police said seven people were arrested at the scene. Images from the scene showed people in yellow vests sitting on the highway near the U.S. 29/Colesville...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkersburg News
WVNews

First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to create ornaments for the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to participate in the 18th annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Justice needed for Indigenous communities

OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNews

LKC Championship proved positive for Demons

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demons recently participated in the LKC Championship cross-country meet in St. Marys. The championship proved to be positive for several team members including Gwyn Gorrell, Johnny Heath and Mason Kerns who all received first-team All LKC and Madyson Delong, Linkin Andrick and Cole McGoskey who brought home second-team All LKC victories.
SAINT MARYS, WV
WVNews

MSP investigate property damage hit and run

McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
MCHENRY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy