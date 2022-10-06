Read full article on original website
Student ornament competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual student ornament competition is underway.
West Virginia ornament contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to parti…
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November.
Some West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. — West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress’ recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion...
Climate advocates shut down DC beltway inner loop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Protesters briefly shut down the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland on Monday morning and state police said seven people were arrested at the scene. Images from the scene showed people in yellow vests sitting on the highway near the U.S. 29/Colesville...
Vikings topple St. Albans for second win of season
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WV News) – Sometimes changes must be made. And that is certainly true in high school football.
Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
Amendment 1 dealing with impeachment authority will be on general election ballot
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In the general election on Nov. 8, four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution will be on the ballot. In the next few editions of Jackson Newspapers, each will be explained along with points of view representing both sides of each issue. An...
First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to create ornaments for the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to participate in the 18th annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
North Shore still leads Texas 6A rankings after top 25 win
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.
Justice needed for Indigenous communities
OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
LKC Championship proved positive for Demons
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demons recently participated in the LKC Championship cross-country meet in St. Marys. The championship proved to be positive for several team members including Gwyn Gorrell, Johnny Heath and Mason Kerns who all received first-team All LKC and Madyson Delong, Linkin Andrick and Cole McGoskey who brought home second-team All LKC victories.
MSP investigate property damage hit and run
McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
