Bakersfield Californian
Wasco High set to induct next Hall of Fame class
A new class of Tiger legends will be immortalized this month when the Wasco Union High School Hall of Fame reconvenes to induct its 2022 class. The formidable group features seven athletes, one coach and four entire teams, spanning eight sports in total. They will be honored the evening of Oct. 29 with a 5:30 p.m. dinner at the school cafeteria.
Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield
Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
Funeral services for Oct. 9, 2022
Howard Eugene Caywood, 90, Taft, Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Chevron plans sale of Bakersfield office space amid local consolidation
Chevron Corp.'s recent emphasis on workspace consolidation doesn't stop at its headquarters in San Ramon. It's cutting back in Bakersfield, too. The oil company says it's looking to sell some of the property it owns at the Bakersfield Energy Center, 9525 Camino Media, as it maximizes its use of space in Chevron field offices around the region.
Medical Board files accusation against Bakersfield doctor facing medical fraud charges
A Bakersfield doctor facing criminal medical fraud charges had an accusation filed against him by the California Medical Board claiming he mandated unnecessary laboratory tests for his patients without their consent and profited by charging insurers for those tests. Jason Helliwell, who was charged in September 2019, has pleaded not...
Letter to the editor: Every little bit helps
SHOCKED! I'm telling ya, I'm totally shocked that The Bakersfield Californian did not endorse Gov. Gavin Newsom in its recent column on statewide elections. While the newspaper didn't come right out and endorse his opponent either, every little bit helps, thanks. — Jim Wood, Bakersfield.
