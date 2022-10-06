ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

MLS Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m. Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Monday, October 17. Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Minnesota at...
MLS
Yardbarker

Jump on this Division Series parlay

The MLB regular season may be over but that doesn't mean we can't continue with our parlays, especially with our "conservative" ones. With a red-hot Cleveland team (+1.5 runs) against a New York team that has had its ups and downs in 2022, plus the AL's best Houston Astros (+1.5 on the runline) against Seattle, you have no reason not to jump on it.
MLB
Bakersfield Californian

Monday's Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled C Yainer Diaz from Sugar Land (PCL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Tim Locastro from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract through 2028 with a club option for 2029. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES —...
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield Californian

Denver 107, Phoenix 105

PHOENIX (105) Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
DENVER, CO
Bakersfield Californian

Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy