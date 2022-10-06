ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police have arrested an Texas A&M student following a wave of vandalism Saturday morning at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Police tell KBTX Kobe Mcadoo, 20, was extremely intoxicated when he busted a window in an attempt to set a fire...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
