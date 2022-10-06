Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 9 – October 10, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
HEALTHspot kiosk installed at White Mountain Library
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Library go-ers at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs might see a new addition to the facility as of last Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health has teamed up with Incentahealth, a wellness organization out of Englewood Colorado to offer a virtual diabetes prevention program. The kiosk was added on a partition wall between the area where the main checkout desk is and the children’s book section.
wyo4news.com
October food drive for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking the community for donations for the food bank this October. The variety found in food donations is such a treat for their patrons. Help the Food Bank give its patrons a special treat this month with food donations.
wyo4news.com
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Mathew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
John Mark Bartek (December 18, 1955 – October 4, 2022)
John Mark Bartek, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Joann Lee Lane (February 19, 1944 – October 4, 2022)
Joann Lee Lane, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
wyo4news.com
Abraham Arreola (February 3, 1998 – October 5, 2022)
Abraham Arreola, 24, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Rosary will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. October 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson
ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.
oilcity.news
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
wyo4news.com
RSHS to host career fair in November, looking for businesses interested in booths
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School, in partnership with WWCC, will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday, November 9 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tiger Arena on the main campus at Rock Springs High School. If any businesses are interested in having a booth...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 10, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyo4news.com
The Rock Springs Dragon and his “brother” in Australia
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Last year the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River discovered that it has a unique cultural and historical link to another museum on the other side of the world. At around the turn of the 20th century, a huge silk dragon was used in parades...
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
oilcity.news
Wyoming woman dies after rollover crash near La Barge on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming woman died after rolling her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near La Barge. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was heading west on County Road 315 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she failed to negotiate a left-hand corner. The car left the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and went back onto the roadway before overcorrecting again to the right, leaving the roadway again. The front driver’s-side tire hit a metal culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Avengers u19 win 2022 Equality State Championship
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A Brotherhood Becomes a Championship. The Rock Springs Avengers u19 Boys Team Captured the 2022 Equality State Championship on October 9 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette, WY. The championship match was the culmination of a commitment these players and coaches made to...
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shyann and Kittens
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Shyann. Hi!...
Comments / 1