ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Comments / 0

Related
matadornetwork.com

How To Plan the Perfect Family Vacation To Orlando and Kissimmee

Even if you know nothing else about the Orlando area, or about Florida as a whole, chances are you know Disney World. While the Happiest Place on Earth is undeniably a memorable experience, a Disney-only vacation misses the best the area has to offer. There’s a ton to do in Orlando and nearby Kissimmee that doesn’t involve waiting in line for rides or getting the “Small World” song stuck in your head on repeat. From checking out the gators at Gatorland to kayaking Shingle Creek and going back to the Middle Ages at Medieval Times, here’s how to plan an epic family vacation to Orlando and Kissimmee.
ORLANDO, FL
OBA

Prices remain high as Baldwin real estate market slows

Sales down 10.7%, revenues 22.9% compared to 2021 numbers. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – As prices remain high, Baldwin County real estate exhibits signs of stabilizing from the wild 2021 market. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports countywide year-over-year decreases of 10.7 percent in total sales revenue and 22.9 percent in total properties sold.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Fairhope Witches Ride returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Gulf Shores, AL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Orange Beach, AL
Lifestyle
April Killian

What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?

Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Foley store pops with mega sale

The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Airbnb Rentals#Beaches#Gulf Coast#Beach House#Travel Destinations
WKRG News 5

Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s major airports not among those hit by Russian cyberattacks

Alabama’s major airports were not among American airports cyber-attacked early Monday morning by hackers from within the Russian Federation, the airports report. The cyberattacks did not threaten safety or security systems such as air traffic control, internal airline communications or transportation security, reports said. Instead, the hacks were against public-facing websites that report airport wait times and congestion.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama could actually get some rain this week

Alabama’s long dry spell may end this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the dome of high pressure that has brought beautiful fall weather to the state for days to shift eastward this week and allow several disturbances to bring some much-needed rain. A seven-day precipitation...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you’ve probably seen pink jellyfish officially known as “pink meanies”. But what is it?. According to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, it was first spotted in the gulf in the early 2000′s.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy