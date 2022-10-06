Read full article on original website
matadornetwork.com
How To Plan the Perfect Family Vacation To Orlando and Kissimmee
Even if you know nothing else about the Orlando area, or about Florida as a whole, chances are you know Disney World. While the Happiest Place on Earth is undeniably a memorable experience, a Disney-only vacation misses the best the area has to offer. There’s a ton to do in Orlando and nearby Kissimmee that doesn’t involve waiting in line for rides or getting the “Small World” song stuck in your head on repeat. From checking out the gators at Gatorland to kayaking Shingle Creek and going back to the Middle Ages at Medieval Times, here’s how to plan an epic family vacation to Orlando and Kissimmee.
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Prices remain high as Baldwin real estate market slows
Sales down 10.7%, revenues 22.9% compared to 2021 numbers. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – As prices remain high, Baldwin County real estate exhibits signs of stabilizing from the wild 2021 market. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports countywide year-over-year decreases of 10.7 percent in total sales revenue and 22.9 percent in total properties sold.
WALA-TV FOX10
The Fairhope Witches Ride returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?
Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Fire at Key West Lounge in West Mobile
A massive fire breaks out at a business on Airport Boulevard in West Mobile.
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsuspecting Baldwin County woman buys human fetus and cremated remains in storage unit auction
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing story which spans both sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County woman found cremated human remains and a fetus in a jar after purchasing a storage unit in an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes home from Mobile and began going through them that she made the bizarre discovery.
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Alabama’s major airports not among those hit by Russian cyberattacks
Alabama’s major airports were not among American airports cyber-attacked early Monday morning by hackers from within the Russian Federation, the airports report. The cyberattacks did not threaten safety or security systems such as air traffic control, internal airline communications or transportation security, reports said. Instead, the hacks were against public-facing websites that report airport wait times and congestion.
utv44.com
Mobile Greek Fest 2022 celebrates first return to full in-person festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Mobile celebrates Mobile Greek Fest 2022 October 13-16. The festival is held at 50 S. Ann St. in Mobile, AL. Oct. 13, 14, 15- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 16- 12 p.m.-4 p.m. .The Mobile Greek Festival has been a staple...
Alabama could actually get some rain this week
Alabama’s long dry spell may end this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the dome of high pressure that has brought beautiful fall weather to the state for days to shift eastward this week and allow several disturbances to bring some much-needed rain. A seven-day precipitation...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
wtvy.com
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you’ve probably seen pink jellyfish officially known as “pink meanies”. But what is it?. According to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, it was first spotted in the gulf in the early 2000′s.
