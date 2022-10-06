ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County sees continued tax revenue growth

BLOUNTVILLE — Sales tax revenues continue to show double-digit growth for Sullivan County and its largest cities. Countywide, sales tax revenues for September were up nearly 11% compared to September 2021, according to a report from the Sullivan County Finance Department.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

VOTE: Best coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Nominations poured into the News Channel 11 newsroom in early October, and now, viewers have chosen the finalists for the Tri-Cities Best Coffee title. Voting will remain open until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and votes are accepted once daily. The coffee shop with the most votes will receive a free feature story published on WJHL.com and aired on TV that shows the community what earned it the title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day

Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin. The Apple Festival will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://unicoicountyapplefestival.com/.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times News to host blood drive

The Kingsport Times News is partnering with Marsh Regional BloodCenter and Holston Valley Broadcasting for a blood drive this week. All donors will receive a T-shirt in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton band hosts first-ever band competition

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday afternoon, 14 bands from across the Tri-Cities gathered for the first-ever Elizabethton Classic. Hosted by the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band and the Betsy Band Boosters, bands were judged on their music performance, visual performance and visual effects. “Marching band is such a rewarding activity for these kids. They […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/10)

Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Haunted...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book, “Some Notes You Hold.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Peek-a-boo at the zoo

Cooler temperatures and a cloudless sky coaxed most of the residents of The Creation Kingdom Zoo out of hiding Sunday afternoon. The giraffe, the grey crowned crane and the leopard all made grand appearances to the delight of children and adults alike. The Creation Kingdom Zoo, located about 14 miles from Kingsport, sits on a gentle hillside northwest of Gate City.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County

Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State wins $1.6M federal cybersecurity grant

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

