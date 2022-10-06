(WJHL) — Nominations poured into the News Channel 11 newsroom in early October, and now, viewers have chosen the finalists for the Tri-Cities Best Coffee title. Voting will remain open until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and votes are accepted once daily. The coffee shop with the most votes will receive a free feature story published on WJHL.com and aired on TV that shows the community what earned it the title.

