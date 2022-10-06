LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO