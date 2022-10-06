ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Patrick Mahomes loves playing against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have every reason to be worried heading into the game on Monday night given the presence of Patrick Mahomes on the other side. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on Las Vegas on Monday night, and for the Raiders, that is bad news. Why? Mahomes has been absolutely dominant against the silver and black so far in his career.
