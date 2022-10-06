Read full article on original website
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina Andras
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen Walters
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
northcentralnews.net
Holiday Spa hosts rummage sale
October 2022 — Holiday Spa will host a community wide yard sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14–16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents will set up in driveways and on patios at their home sites. The gates will be open for access to the community. Holiday...
Tickets for ‘ZooLights’ at the Phoenix Zoo are now on sale
Millions of lights will illuminate Phoenix Zoo this winter and tickets for its ‘ZooLights’ are now on sale! Here’s what you need to know about ticket prices, special dates to save and more.
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
Look inside the new UnderTow opening in Gilbert this Tuesday
The popular “immersive” cocktail bar is finally set to open its second location this October! Here’s what you need to know about the new bar located at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert.
citysuntimes.com
Over 20 things to do in Cave Creek
Cave Creek is the embodiment of a pioneering spirit with its rich history right here in our backyard. From the mining town history to the shopping, hiking, horseback riding and local eateries, this town has something for everyone. When you arrive in the heart of Cave Creek the first thing you will notice is Frontier Town. Walking down the main street you will feel like you have gone back in time. In this old western town, you’ll see gallows and boot hill cemetery. There are several local shops to explore and pick up some local flavors and souvenirs.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Two Ahwatukee homes offer Halloween delights for families
Ahwatukee families looking to give their kids some family-friendly Halloween fun don’t have to drive too far: two local homeowners once again have gone all out with skeletons, witches and other seasonal attractions to celebrate October’s signature holiday. Handyman Doug Maldonado has festooned seemingly every inch of his...
drifttravel.com
9 Best Scenic Places to Visit in Scottsdale
Scottsdale attracts golfers with its amazing courses, challenging any player. Besides the golf, this destination has other attractions, things to see, do, and taste. The myriad of attractions makes it suitable for all, from those who love some history to animal lovers and nature lovers. You can be sure Scottsdale...
momcollective.com
3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix
Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Macayo’s to Open in New Vistancia Development Next Year
This will be the tenth outpost for a brand that has deep roots and rich history throughout Arizona.
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
Long-awaited Phoenix-area Rage Against the Machine shows canceled
PHOENIX – Bad news for Rage Against the Machine fans who had been patiently awaiting the beloved band’s return to the Valley. The rap-metal titans scrapped what was left of their comeback tour after singer Zack de la Rocha ripped up his Achilles tendon in the second show of their reunion.
fox10phoenix.com
New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa
A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
santansun.com
Chandler couple in the swing offering tennis, golf lessons
Lynsey and Drew Breivogel said they had no intention of opening their own business when they moved to Chandler during the pandemic. It was a case of been there, done that. However, those plans changed for the former Seattle residents when the chapter director for TGA Premier, a nationwide franchise offering tennis and golf lessons, notified all his parent-clients that he intended to sell his business and asked if any of them were interested in buying it.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Arizona
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
12news.com
Phoenix experienced its first population boom decades ago. Here's the reason why
ARIZONA, USA — Without air conditioning, Phoenix couldn't be the fifth most populated city in the country that it is today. Just ask state historian Marshall Trimble. Trimble grew up in Arizona before air conditioning. "I can remember those nights sleeping outside just moving your blankets and cots outside," said Trimble.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
ABC 15 News
One-year-old Mesa girl battling rare condition that causes seizures
Uplifting Arizona with the push to get a little girl to Disneyland! She's battling a rare condition, but the Mesa one-year-old is already proving to be quite the fighter. "I had a normal pregnancy. There were no signs,’ said Landrie Williams. Meet Williams and her 17-month-old daughter, Hazel. "We...
azbigmedia.com
How to navigate the new changes of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
When you walk through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you are surrounded by the smell of delicious food, beautiful artwork, the constant sound of construction, and people in purple shirts. For such a large airport, there is always a need for changes at the airport. To help the public keep...
