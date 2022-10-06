ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

northcentralnews.net

Holiday Spa hosts rummage sale

October 2022 — Holiday Spa will host a community wide yard sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14–16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents will set up in driveways and on patios at their home sites. The gates will be open for access to the community. Holiday...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival

Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
GILBERT, AZ
Over 20 things to do in Cave Creek

Cave Creek is the embodiment of a pioneering spirit with its rich history right here in our backyard. From the mining town history to the shopping, hiking, horseback riding and local eateries, this town has something for everyone. When you arrive in the heart of Cave Creek the first thing you will notice is Frontier Town. Walking down the main street you will feel like you have gone back in time. In this old western town, you’ll see gallows and boot hill cemetery. There are several local shops to explore and pick up some local flavors and souvenirs.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Two Ahwatukee homes offer Halloween delights for families

Ahwatukee families looking to give their kids some family-friendly Halloween fun don’t have to drive too far: two local homeowners once again have gone all out with skeletons, witches and other seasonal attractions to celebrate October’s signature holiday. Handyman Doug Maldonado has festooned seemingly every inch of his...
PHOENIX, AZ
drifttravel.com

9 Best Scenic Places to Visit in Scottsdale

Scottsdale attracts golfers with its amazing courses, challenging any player. Besides the golf, this destination has other attractions, things to see, do, and taste. The myriad of attractions makes it suitable for all, from those who love some history to animal lovers and nature lovers. You can be sure Scottsdale...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
momcollective.com

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix

Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
PHOENIX, AZ
The Daily Scoop

Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona

Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa

A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
MESA, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler couple in the swing offering tennis, golf lessons

Lynsey and Drew Breivogel said they had no intention of opening their own business when they moved to Chandler during the pandemic. It was a case of been there, done that. However, those plans changed for the former Seattle residents when the chapter director for TGA Premier, a nationwide franchise offering tennis and golf lessons, notified all his parent-clients that he intended to sell his business and asked if any of them were interested in buying it.
CHANDLER, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson

I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One-year-old Mesa girl battling rare condition that causes seizures

Uplifting Arizona with the push to get a little girl to Disneyland! She's battling a rare condition, but the Mesa one-year-old is already proving to be quite the fighter. "I had a normal pregnancy. There were no signs,’ said Landrie Williams. Meet Williams and her 17-month-old daughter, Hazel. "We...
MESA, AZ

