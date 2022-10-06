Read full article on original website
APD’s Hightower alert
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are requesting the community’s assistance in locating a domestic violence suspect. The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like help in locating Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower. The 34 year old is wanted for aggravated battery with a...
WALB 10
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
WALB 10
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
wfxl.com
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
WALB 10
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
valdostatoday.com
Cordele men arrested for armed drug trafficking
CORDELE – Two Cordele men were arrested for armed drug trafficking after a four-month investigation by the GBI. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Royal Court coronation
The Royal Court Coronation is the first event in a week full of homecoming festivities. The official kick-off will take place on Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m.
wfxl.com
Albany police is looking for a ‘critically missing’ 62-year-old woman
Albany police are looking for a "critically missing person." Police say that 62-year-old Debra Turner was reported missing Thursday afternoon from the Newton Road area. Turner stands at 4’11’, weighs 150 pounds and is medium build. Police say that she was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, light...
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
WALB 10
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat
ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
southgatv.com
GBI’s big drug bust in Cordele
CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
wfxl.com
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday
The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
southgatv.com
Dougherty’s Johnson goes to Washington
ALBANY, GA – Dougherty County District 3 Commissioner, Clinton Johnson, has been selected by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Association of County Commissioners Georgia (ACCG) to present on county’s usage of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds at a conference in Washington, D.C. on October 19, 2022. Johnson was one of only five commissioners across the state of Georgia to present.
wfxl.com
Identity of man, women sought in Dougherty County motor vehicle theft
The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in a September motor vehicle theft. Police say that the motor vehicle theft occurred at the Circle K on Holly Drive around 4:15 a.m. on September 27. The man in the photo is a suspect...
