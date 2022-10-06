ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

APD’s Hightower alert

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are requesting the community’s assistance in locating a domestic violence suspect. The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like help in locating Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower. The 34 year old is wanted for aggravated battery with a...
1 shot in Dawson shooting

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
Cordele men arrested for armed drug trafficking

CORDELE – Two Cordele men were arrested for armed drug trafficking after a four-month investigation by the GBI. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
Albany police is looking for a ‘critically missing’ 62-year-old woman

Albany police are looking for a "critically missing person." Police say that 62-year-old Debra Turner was reported missing Thursday afternoon from the Newton Road area. Turner stands at 4’11’, weighs 150 pounds and is medium build. Police say that she was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, light...
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat

ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
GBI’s big drug bust in Cordele

CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday

The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
Dougherty’s Johnson goes to Washington

ALBANY, GA – Dougherty County District 3 Commissioner, Clinton Johnson, has been selected by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Association of County Commissioners Georgia (ACCG) to present on county’s usage of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds at a conference in Washington, D.C. on October 19, 2022. Johnson was one of only five commissioners across the state of Georgia to present.
