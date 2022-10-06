Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry Lease
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Related
keranews.org
Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust
Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
starlocalmedia.com
For McKinney's Chamber of Commerce president, the business landscape is headed in a positive direction
Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal news roundup: voter registration deadline, The Colony boards applications, The Lawn at The Lakefront
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. For more information, residents can go to www.votetexas.gov. This website outlines what is on the ballot, if you are registered to vote, what to bring on election day, and many more helpful facts. City boards...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
A Q&A with the Vice President of Frisco's Economic Development Corporation
Gloria Salinas serves as Vice President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation.
dmagazine.com
Mayor Johnson Wants Extra Tax Dollars Spent on Building Five Mile Creek Greenbelt
Since the City Council passed a racial equity plan in August, City Manager T.C. Broadnax has tried to find money to pay for targeted investments in parts of the city where more Black and Latino residents live—parts of town that have not received the same level of investment compared to more affluent, more predominantly White neighborhoods.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco News Roundup: Chamber to host county, state candidate forum on October 13
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will host a County and State Candidate Forum on Oct. 13. The event will allow attendees to learn more about candidates and prepare for the Nov. 8 election. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Church in Frisco (8440 Grace St.) and will be streamed live online by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate to temporary facility
This conceptual rendering shows one possible design for the new Lewisville fire administration building and Central Fire Station as part of the new public safety complex. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved plans for a temporary police and fire administration facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Consider supporting the North Texas Performing Arts organization
If you are a lover of the arts and want to show support for an amazing organization that benefits our community, it is not too late to attend the North Texas Performing Arts Stardust Awards. The event, dubbed an evening of Broadway-worthy entertainment and awards benefiting the North Texas Performing...
starlocalmedia.com
New neighborhood under construction in Mesquite
Kindred Homes has begun construction on its newest Mesquite neighborhood, Berkshire Estates. The community will be constructed using a unique lineup of floor plans with a variety of upgrades, all built on one-acre lots.
dmagazine.com
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Evan Fee, Special Education math teacher at Little Elm High School
Evan Fee has incorporated music into education, engaging students beyond just workbooks. As an avid reader and lover of art, Fee inspires students and has been teaching at Little Elm High School for almost a decade. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Sandy Edwards, the President of Theatre Coppell
Sandy Edwards was one of the founders of Theatre Coppell in 1987 and the group has continued to put on productions for the city ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD runners to watch as XC postseason gets underway
District 6-6A is never lacking in quality when it comes to high school cross country, featuring the Class 6A state champion each of the past two seasons in Flower Mound. Chalked in depth, the Lady Jaguars figure to be in the title mix once again in the coming weeks, and Flower Mound's title defense begins Saturday from North Lake Park in Denton with the annual 6-6A meet.
Allen ISD Presented Its School Realignment Plan, Parents Aren’t Happy
As previously reported by Local Profile, Allen ISD is making plans to deal with overcrowding at some elementary schools on the west side of Expressway 75 by repurposing the less attended campuses on the east side. The first community meeting to discuss the matter took place on October 6 and 100 parents attended to voice their frustrations.
fox4news.com
Early morning crash leaves 2 pedestrians dead, causes major backup in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash early Saturday morning that resulted in the deaths of two pedestrians. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m., and it caused all the westbound lanes of the Northwest Loop 820 to be blocked for several hours. Responding officers found...
starlocalmedia.com
121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio
121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
starlocalmedia.com
LLELA artist series: Student hopes to create environmental influence through art
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Aurora Isabella titled her mural at LLELA “A Curious Look at LLELA,” focused...
Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail
FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then activated their emergency siren and pursued the car. The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot. He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit.
Comments / 0