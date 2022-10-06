ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust

Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisville, TX
Government
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
dmagazine.com

Mayor Johnson Wants Extra Tax Dollars Spent on Building Five Mile Creek Greenbelt

Since the City Council passed a racial equity plan in August, City Manager T.C. Broadnax has tried to find money to pay for targeted investments in parts of the city where more Black and Latino residents live—parts of town that have not received the same level of investment compared to more affluent, more predominantly White neighborhoods.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco News Roundup: Chamber to host county, state candidate forum on October 13

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will host a County and State Candidate Forum on Oct. 13. The event will allow attendees to learn more about candidates and prepare for the Nov. 8 election. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Church in Frisco (8440 Grace St.) and will be streamed live online by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plat#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Lewisville Planning
starlocalmedia.com

New neighborhood under construction in Mesquite

Kindred Homes has begun construction on its newest Mesquite neighborhood, Berkshire Estates. The community will be constructed using a unique lineup of floor plans with a variety of upgrades, all built on one-acre lots.
MESQUITE, TX
dmagazine.com

The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap

A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
FAIRVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD runners to watch as XC postseason gets underway

District 6-6A is never lacking in quality when it comes to high school cross country, featuring the Class 6A state champion each of the past two seasons in Flower Mound. Chalked in depth, the Lady Jaguars figure to be in the title mix once again in the coming weeks, and Flower Mound's title defense begins Saturday from North Lake Park in Denton with the annual 6-6A meet.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio

121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail

FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then  activated their emergency siren and pursued the car.  The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot.  He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit. 
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy