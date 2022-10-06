Read full article on original website
Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat
Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
Nevada Launches Abortion Access Information Website
State officials say the site is another step forward in protecting and expanding abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The State does not direct or disburse any general fund toward crisis pregnancy centers.
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
Nearly 9,100 Jobs Supported by Transportation Contracts Approved Over Past Year
As the federal fiscal year ends, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing that state transportation contracts approved over the past federal fiscal year are supporting 9,099 construction, engineering and other jobs. An estimated 9,099 jobs are being supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as...
2022 Legions Sports Fest
Thousands of athletes from around the country came to northern Nevada to compete in the popular event. The festival was open to members of the public, drawing spectators from northern Nevada and California to Arizona and Utah.
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
'Secure Your ID' Day this Saturday in Reno
Better Business Bureau with local partners American Document Destruction, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and KTVN 2 News invites consumers and businesses in the Reno / Sparks area to take part in Secure Your ID Day on Saturday, October 15th. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's...
Flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. “When crisis...
Nevada State Police eradicate illegal marijuana growth site valued at $7.8 million
Nevada State Police say a recent operation led to the eradication of an illegal marijuana grow site, illegal marijuana seizure valued at approximately $7.8 million and arrest of three suspects in Lincoln County. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division Mobile Response Team (MRT), National...
The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
Nevada Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Impaired Driving in October
Nevada State Police is joining forces to apprehend impaired drivers. The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, and other law enforcement agencies participating in Joining Forces will be combining resources from October 10 through October 31, 2022, to apprehend impaired drivers. In 2020, 135 people died on Nevada’s roadways in...
Rural Nevada Counseling Receives $100,000 Donation on World Mental Health Day
(October 10, 2022) Today, on World Mental Health Day, Google is donating $100,000 to Rural Nevada Counseling in efforts to expand mental health services to populations in need in rural Northern Nevada. This donation is expected to help increase the number of clients served by 100% within the next year.
Red Cross of Northern Nevada offers smoke alarm installation honoring Fire Protection Week
This Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster. Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you...
Grant helps CHP increase safety efforts within Hispanic communities
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will continue to expand lifesaving Spanish-language traffic safety outreach with its second El Protector – Spanish Traffic Education Program (STEP) grant from the Office of Traffic Safety. More than a quarter of California’s approximately 15.6 million Hispanic residents speak limited English or solely Spanish....
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
