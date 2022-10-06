Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mr. Anthony Buchanan
Services for Mr. Anthony Buchanan, age 67 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Buchanan, you can click...
WBBJ
Carroll County man charged with arson in Benton Co. house fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Carroll County man is being charged with arson for a home fire in Benton County last week. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 34-year-old Kenny Fowler is facing charges of arson, burglary and two counts of theft following the incident. The TBI says on...
WBBJ
Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
WBBJ
Public meeting held to discuss future of animal shelter in Hardin County
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A public meeting was held at the Hardin County Courthouse Monday evening to discuss the recent conditions and status of the Hardin County Animal Services Center. Chris Sikes, director of the shelter, gave a brief overview of the status of the shelter. In the past year,...
WBBJ
Fire Prevention Week: Jackson Fire talks how you can stay prepared
JACKSON, Tenn. — Fire Prevention Week has kicked off, and the Jackson Fire Department wants to make sure everyone is ready in case of emergency. This year they are partnering with the National Fire Protection Administration Association to create the campaign “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” This year’s message is to encourage families to have a plan if there is a fire.
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to hold ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ concert Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is calling all sports fans to center stage. This Saturday, the Jackson Symphony will hold the first Pops concert of the 62nd concert season. This year’s theme is “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”. The Symphony will be celebrating the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/22 – 10/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
WBBJ
New attraction brings screams to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a six-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Friday. According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to South Lindell Street in reference to a pedestrian stuck. A crash report states a 39-year-old woman from Martin was traveling...
WBBJ
2 arrested in Huntingdon after officers find drugs while serving warrant
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Two people were arrested in Huntingdon after authorities discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a home. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Herbert Strayhorn and 25-year-old Micah Leite were taken into custody on Monday. The TBI says officers with the Huntingdon Police Department and...
WBBJ
New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
WBBJ
Local expert shares tips for lawn care during colder months
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some across the region are already seeing effects of the cooler weather, like the first frost of the season. But how do you keep your lawn looking nice in the winter? UT Ag Extension Agent Brian White says fertilizer is one of the answers. “Fall...
WBBJ
JEA discusses rising energy costs, shares tips as winter approaches
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, the customers of Jackson Energy Authority are concerned with the increase in costs. “There are two things that drive utility bills,” said JEA’s VP of Operations Robert Mullins. “One is the weather, and of course in the summertime if it is extremely hot. We are all familiar with June, July, and August of this year, which were abnormally hot, especially June and July. Also, the price that Jackson Energy Authority pays for that energy.”
WBBJ
Sunset Valley Farms hosts 4th annual Corn Maze Festival with new attractions
HURON, Tenn. — Farms are known for growing agriculture, but one farm takes the task to another level. Sunset Valley Farms opens their farm throughout the year on the weekends for the different seasons, with activities geared towards that particular season. Currently the farm is celebrating their 4th Annual...
