ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Drought causing low river levels in the Heartland

(KFVS) - The ongoing drought is impacting river levels and transportation across the Heartland. The United State Coast Guard days some barge traffic has been impacted this past week on the Mississippi River. Low river levels is forcing shipping barges to reduce the load they can carry and the number...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

Man hurt driving off-road vehicle in dry Mississippi River bed

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 19-year-old Missouri man was seriously hurt driving an off road vehicle on ground usually covered by the Mississippi River. The accident happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie, Missouri. Police say the man was driving a side-by-side in the dry river bed when he hit a sandbar and flipped.
KFVS12

Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Business
City
Delta, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Business
Cape Girardeau, MO
Industry
Local
Missouri Government
KFVS12

Tour the Marion Mural District Oct. 18

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Take an evening tour of the Marion Mural District on October 18. The Marion Carnegie Library originally planned this event over the summer, but it was canceled due to weather. Now, they say you can check out an improved version. No registration is required. To join...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Southeast Missouri State names new Director of Aviation Operations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has named a new Director of Aviation Operations. Miranda Sullivan will take the lead of the new program following the retirement of Dr. Ken Jackson. In a released statement, the university said Sullivan will also continue as a faculty member in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Mark Johnson
KFVS12

Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

West Paducah couple accused of fentanyl trafficking

McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. On the campus of SIU, Nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library representing those impacted by suicide. Low Mississippi River levels allows for walking to Tower...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KFVS12

Check out the free Southern Country Church Tour in Dec.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Country Church Tour returns in December. The free tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Historic Old Hanover Church - 2849 Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau. German service at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV

A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Community input needed for future development plans in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders are looking for input from the community as they put together the city’s comprehensive plan. According to a release from the city of Jackson, the comprehensive plan is a planning document used for guidance by the city in future development for the next 10-20 years.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

9th annual Oktoberfest held in Uptown Jackson

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

SIU holds ‘Send Silence Packing’ event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over on the campus of Southern Illinois University, nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library sharing the stories of those impacted by suicide. Active Minds and SIU teamed up to “Send Silence Packing.”. The awareness event is designed...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy