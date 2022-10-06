Read full article on original website
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
WDSU
French Quarter neighbors wake up to multiple car break-ins Monday morning
After almost two dozen cars were broken into on Sunday during the Saints game, New Orleans neighbors in the French Quarter woke up to another series of break-ins on Monday morning. Neighbors on Governor Nicholls Street say five cars were broken into around 3:55 a.m., in less than two minutes.
NOLA.com
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
WWL-TV
NOPD mishandles Jay Banks, Noonie Man dispute
NEW ORLEANS — In February 2021, then-New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks showed up at the house of Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste after the two exchanged angry calls following a political dispute. Batiste, a well-known community activist, is also a Mardi Gras Indian, twice a candidate for elected office, and one of the organizers of the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NOLA.com
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell
Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
Man shot and killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
NOLA.com
A new riverfront hotel for New Orleans? Convention Center again touts the idea
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's management is making a renewed push for a riverfront hotel, arguing that a strong rebound in the hospitality sector this year helps underpin the project's prospects for success. The center on Monday made public a consultant's report it commissioned that argues a new "headquarters"...
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
fox8live.com
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Meet the New York real estate mogul behind some of the area's hottest properties
One of the most successful real estate developers and commercial property owners in the local market is a New York-based investor you’ve probably never heard of: Jeffrey Feil. Among the Feil Organization’s vast holdings are historic Manhattan high rises, Chicago shopping centers and office complexes in the Tampa-St. Petersburg...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish's playground overhaul hits more resistance as Lee Sheng vows to listen: 'Hang with me'
After getting shouted down by an angry crowd of parents last week over her proposal to overhaul a beloved neighborhood gym, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng took a different approach Monday at Avondale Playground: instead of pitching her own vision, she mostly listened. “I have zero interest in trying...
Have you seen her? Police search for missing New Orleans woman
According to the New Orleans Police Department, 46-year-old Brandy Ann Melerine was reported missing on October 7.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
