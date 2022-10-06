ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say

Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
NOPD mishandles Jay Banks, Noonie Man dispute

NEW ORLEANS — In February 2021, then-New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks showed up at the house of Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste after the two exchanged angry calls following a political dispute. Batiste, a well-known community activist, is also a Mardi Gras Indian, twice a candidate for elected office, and one of the organizers of the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
Man shot and killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
