Vernon County, WI

cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for 8th OWI

A 55 year old Marshfield man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave pursuant a traffic stop for OWI 8th offense, felony possession of THC, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After hours Probation and Parole was contacted. The male was transported to the Wood County...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned

(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

One person hurt after semi collides with car in Monroe Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person went to the hospital last week after a semi and car collided in Monroe County, authorities stated Thursday. A Freightliner and an Audi collided head-on around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, while driving on Highway 27 near Federal Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Officials’ initial investigation determined that the Audi had driven out of its lane.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident

Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
cwbradio.com

Jackson County Crimestoppers Asking for Help With Park Vandalism

Jackson County Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance with vandalism that occurred at Castle Mound State Park. The park is located on Highway 12 just outside Black River Falls. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203, ext 199 or jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, P3tips.com, or download the P3tips App.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
thecountyline.net

Marie Margaret (Satona) Von Haden

Marie Margaret (Satona) Von Haden, 99, of Norwalk, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Close to Home in Tomah. Marie was born to Gust and Edith (Fauska) Satona on May 30, 1923. She was raised in Kendall and attended Rocky Run grade school. At the age of...
NORWALK, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged

EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
EASTMAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
BARABOO, WI
thecountyline.net

Martin R. Hancock

Martin R. Hancock, 95, of Tomah, Wis., passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. He was born Oct. 4, 1927, to Raymond and Alverta (Rieke) Hancock. After graduating from high school, Martin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1948–1952. He started working at Cap’s Distributing of Tomah in 1952 until his retirement in 1992. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time on his farm on the ridge. He spent many hours gardening and cutting wood. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. In 2015, he especially enjoyed traveling to Washington, D.C. on the Freedom Honor Flight.
TOMAH, WI
KEYC

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN

