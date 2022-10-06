Martin R. Hancock, 95, of Tomah, Wis., passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. He was born Oct. 4, 1927, to Raymond and Alverta (Rieke) Hancock. After graduating from high school, Martin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1948–1952. He started working at Cap’s Distributing of Tomah in 1952 until his retirement in 1992. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time on his farm on the ridge. He spent many hours gardening and cutting wood. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. In 2015, he especially enjoyed traveling to Washington, D.C. on the Freedom Honor Flight.

TOMAH, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO