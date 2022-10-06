Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for 8th OWI
A 55 year old Marshfield man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave pursuant a traffic stop for OWI 8th offense, felony possession of THC, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After hours Probation and Parole was contacted. The male was transported to the Wood County...
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned
(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
UPMATTERS
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
x1071.com
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
nbc15.com
One person hurt after semi collides with car in Monroe Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person went to the hospital last week after a semi and car collided in Monroe County, authorities stated Thursday. A Freightliner and an Audi collided head-on around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, while driving on Highway 27 near Federal Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Officials’ initial investigation determined that the Audi had driven out of its lane.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident
Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
cwbradio.com
Jackson County Crimestoppers Asking for Help With Park Vandalism
Jackson County Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance with vandalism that occurred at Castle Mound State Park. The park is located on Highway 12 just outside Black River Falls. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203, ext 199 or jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, P3tips.com, or download the P3tips App.
WEAU-TV 13
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
thecountyline.net
Marie Margaret (Satona) Von Haden
Marie Margaret (Satona) Von Haden, 99, of Norwalk, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Close to Home in Tomah. Marie was born to Gust and Edith (Fauska) Satona on May 30, 1923. She was raised in Kendall and attended Rocky Run grade school. At the age of...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
One in hospital following head-on crash with freightliner
MONROE COUNTY (WKBT) — A head-on crash Friday sent one person to the hospital and shut down the highway for three hours. Authorities said the driver of an Audi left their lane on State Highway 27 near Federal Ave and struck an oncoming freightliner truck. The truck immediately started on fire, according to responders.
Sparta man charged with homicide, repeated domestic abuse will go to trial
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Shawn Hock will go to trial for the alleged killing of 32-year-old Sara Latimer, court officials ruled this week. Along with first-degree intentional homicide, he’s charged with multiple counts of repeated domestic abuse. An investigator for the Sparta Police Department, Detective Jose Tovar, took...
thecountyline.net
Martin R. Hancock
Martin R. Hancock, 95, of Tomah, Wis., passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. He was born Oct. 4, 1927, to Raymond and Alverta (Rieke) Hancock. After graduating from high school, Martin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1948–1952. He started working at Cap’s Distributing of Tomah in 1952 until his retirement in 1992. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time on his farm on the ridge. He spent many hours gardening and cutting wood. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. In 2015, he especially enjoyed traveling to Washington, D.C. on the Freedom Honor Flight.
KEYC
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
fox47.com
What happens if Darrell Brooks continues to interrupt during his trial?
MADISON, Wis. — Now that 16 jurors have been selected for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man facing dozens of charges following last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy, the trial is set to formally get underway on Thursday. Brooks has been allowed to act as his own attorney...
