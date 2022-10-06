ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

KEYT

Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights activists have pressed their call for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail. Police killed three militants linked to the Islamic State group behind Sunday’s rampage in which a police officer was stabbed and former Sen. Leila de Lima briefly held hostage. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Monday expressed deep alarm over the jail violence in the national police headquarters. De Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs.
ADVOCACY
KEYT

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
POTUS
KEYT

Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A judge made his ruling Monday after a fourth day of testimony against Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. They’re charged in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act. Jurors haven’t heard that two men were acquitted of conspiracy charges in federal court in a separate trial and two more were convicted. Judge Thomas Wilson says disclosing the results to the jury might be unfair to prosecutors who are running the state trial against Morrison, Musico and Bellar.
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Donald Trump
KEYT

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Activists calling for the decriminalization of assisted suicide in the Netherlands have taken the Dutch government to court, arguing that its ban on helping a person end their life breaches human rights. The case at The Hague District Court on Monday is the latest legal battle in a long-running debate around end-of-life issues in the country that in 2002 became the first in the world to pass a law that decriminalized euthanasia. A group called Cooperative Last Will is asking the court to declare that the Dutch state is “acting unlawfully by denying its citizens the right to die with dignity under their own control.”
LAW
KEYT

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
OHIO STATE

